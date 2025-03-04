Dead by Daylight Removing Hellraiser DLC from the Store

Behaviour Interactive announced today that the Hellraiser DLC is going to be removed from Dead by Daylight. Thankfully, players are being given some advance notice. While the content is being removed sooner on first-party stores, the DLC will remain available via the in-game Store through April 4th. Everyone that previously purchased the DLC will still have the content after that date, and players might want to take advantage, as there will be a 50% discount offered on both The Cenobite (Pinhead) and his cosmetics. On the game’s official website, the developers clarified that anything players purchase before the final date will remain available in Dead by Daylight.

“For those who already own The Cenobite, his Perks, or his Cosmetics, your content will remain accessible to you. If you’re interested in unlocking The Cenobite or any of his Cosmetics – including The Chatterer Legendary Outfit – we’ll be holding a Last Chance sale with 50% off all things Hellraiser until it departs The Fog for good,” the blog post reads.

pinhead as the character appears in Dead by Daylight

Pinhead was added to Dead by Daylight back in 2021. So far, Behavior Interactive has not offered a specific reason for the Hellraiser content’s removal. However, the implication seems to be that the rights to continue using Pinhead and other content based on the franchise has lapsed. This isn’t the first time that this has happened; a few years ago, content based on Stranger Things was similarly removed from Dead by Daylight. That content ended up coming back a while later, and it’s possible the same could happen with Hellraiser. However, fans shouldn’t count on that, and might want to take advantage of this discount before Pinhead is removed from the game.

Anyone that purchases Pinhead during the sale will receive the Lament Configuration Charm for free. What’s more, a post on the game’s official X/Twitter account has confirmed that “the Charm will be granted retroactively to all players who own Pinhead, even if he was unlocked through the in-game Store.” The account has also confirmed that Pinhead’s voice lines will remain intact. Since Pinhead actor Doug Bradley reprised his role from the Hellraiser films, that should come as a huge relief to fans.

Players that don’t own The Cenobite and don’t plan on purchasing him before the final date can expect a name change to his perks. The perks Deadlock, Hex: Plaything, and Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain will all receive new names, and will be added to the General Perk pool. Any Charms and Achievements associated with The Cenobite will also be altered to remove references to Hellraiser. However, those who do own the content can expect these perks to remain unchanged.

