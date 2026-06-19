I Can’t Believe It’s Taken 14 Years For The MCU to Give Us a Real Hulk Moment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature the return of Bruce Banner, giving us the MCU’s first real Hulk moment in 14 years. While most of the MCU’s mainline Avengers have been developed in their own films, Hulk has been mostly sidelined throughout the franchise. Since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Bruce has been relegated to a supporting role in projects like The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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The first trailer for Brand New Day gave a glimpse at Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, a character who has never interacted with Peter Parker in the MCU. In the trailer, Peter goes to Bruce to ask about mutations, implying that something is wrong with Peter. However, the second Brand New Day trailer reveals a bit more, showing that Bruce’s gamma regulator has broken. Now, Bruce is transforming into the Hulk once again, but it’s far different from his recent MCU appearances.

Hulk Is Finally Hulking-Out Again In Brand New Day

Bruce Banner was the Savage Hulk in 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, but here, he was just one of many superheroes that had to share the screen. Savage Hulk returned in Thor: Ragnarok, where he had a comparatively larger role. However, he was still a supporting character, which isn’t fair for Hulk’s stature. In Avengers: Endgame, Banner had turned into Smart Hulk off-screen, a form that he has remained in up until now. So, this means we haven’t seen Savage Hulk in the MCU since 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. To make things worse, we haven’t seen Bruce transform into Hulk on-screen since The Avengers.

It has been 14 years since Bruce Hulked-out on screen, but this is finally occurring again in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The second trailer for the film shows a mystery villain somehow forcing Bruce to turn into Savage Hulk, rather than the Smart Hulk that we have been used to. We see him turn green, bulge out of his clothes, and attack Spider-Man, something that will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the film. This is a return to form for Hulk, as most of his character and physical transformations have occurred off-screen for over a decade now.

When it was teased that Savage Hulk would return in Brand New Day, that was exciting enough for fans of the character. Now that it has been revealed that there will be an on-screen Hulk transformation, things are even better. Brand New Day could wind up being the best Hulk representation in the MCU, especially since it is returning to the format of a superhero having to calm Hulk down. Spidey’s battle with Hulk is highly anticipated, and hopefully it lives up to the hype that the trailer is creating.

Savage Hulk Needs To Stick Around In The MCU

If Brand New Day is bringing Savage Hulk back, he needs to stick around. It has been eight years since we’ve seen Savage Hulk in an MCU movie, and since Bruce transformed into Smart Hulk, the character hasn’t done much. The MCU hasn’t told any interesting stories with the character, which is a shame, as Smart Hulk has tons of potential. However, this isn’t surprising, as the MCU also didn’t do much with Savage Hulk’s potential.

Since the MCU never properly explored Bruce’s struggle with the Hulk, Savage Hulk needs to stay until this story can be told. Whether this is in a Hulk solo movie or a film that Bruce is a supporting character in, the MCU needs to highlight how difficult it is for Bruce to manage his life. Even in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Ed Norton was portraying Bruce, meaning that we haven’t gotten to see Ruffalo go through this arc on-screen.

Unfortunately, it may be hard for the MCU to justify Savage Hulk’s permanent return. Bruce has already figured out how to stabilize his Hulk form into Smart Hulk and a human form. If Savage Hulk’s return is facilitated by a villain, it shouldn’t be hard for Bruce to just implement the same treatments that he already did once the villain is taken care of. The MCU will have to come up with a reason why Savage Hulk is here to stay, and this is difficult to do if Bruce is still going to be nothing more than a supporting character.