Best Look Yet at Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Revealed

A new reveal from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has unveiled the best look yet at Mark Ruffalo’s Savage Hulk ahead of the sequel’s release, and may have confirmed one of the best theories. The new look comes courtesy of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hulk figure, which shows a very different look for the Jade Giant than the Smart Hulk we’ve grown accustomed to in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame.

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Here’s the reveal, courtesy of toy collecting experts Preternia, which crucially also hints that Savage Hulk will indeed fight Spider-Man, as has long been speculated. The webbing included as an accessory is already a hint, but the visual of Hulk and Spider-Man fighting is a great tease of what will definitely be a high point in the movie if it comes off…

Savage Hulk Fixes One of the MCU’s Biggest Missed Opportunities (& Sets Up Something Incredibly Cool)

While Banner’s story in Endgame made sense as the culmination of his inner conflict, it robbed MCU fans of something we barely got to see: a Hulk in full rage-filled flow. We got it in the first two Avengers movies, and Thor: Ragnarok offered something else, but there’s never been enough of the Savage side of Hulk’s character, which worked so well in the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier sequence in The Avengers, and his rampage scene in Avengers; Age of Ultron. As soon as rumors began to appear that Brand New Day was going to bring back the so-called Savage Hulk, fans suddenly had something to be even more excited about.

We’d seen an all-too-brief flash of a Hulk vs Wolverine battle in Deadpool & Wolverine back in 2024, and that too felt like a hint of exactly what Hulk fans are missing with Smart Hulk in the driving seat. But now, if all of the evidence from Brand New Day proves to be correct, and we get to see Hulk testing exactly how strong Spider-Man is, it will make up for it in no small way. The reason there can still be some doubt comes from Avengers: Age of Ultron, for which a Gray Hulk Funko was released but didn’t reflect anything in the actual movie thanks to plans changing. While director Joss Whedon dropped the idea to avoid audience confusion, the Funko line was approved early and still made it to shelves. The same could always be true here, too, though there has been a lot of talk now of both Savage Hulk (and lots of tie-in merch hinting at his appearance), and a fight between the two Avengers. How we get there remains unclear.

Hulk’s angry design will also be part of Brand New Day‘s upcoming Funko line, complete with a Superman-like forehead curl…

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