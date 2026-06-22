2 New Spider-Man Releases Honor James Cameron’s Wild Canceled Marvel Movie

Although not a lot of James Cameron’s Marvel movie plans ever made it to the screen intact, his vision for Spider-Man does have one shocking thing in common with two of 2026’s big Spider-Man releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider Noir. The death of Carolco Pictures took with it a handful of truly exciting projects, including a version of Total Recall 2 that would have cast Arnold Schwarzenegger in an adaptation of Minority Report.

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Of course, that followup to Schwarzenegger’s classic sci-fi movie never happened, and viewers instead received a version of Minority Report starring Tom Cruise and Colin Farrell, directed by Steven Spielberg. Similarly, the bankruptcy of Carolco Pictures meant that James Cameron’s ambitious movie version of Spider-Man never made it to production, although viewers did get Sam Raimi’s classic Spider-Man movies throughout the 2000s instead. Luckily, one bizarre element of Cameron’s vision made it into both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider Noir unscathed in 2026.

James Cameron’s Vision For Spider-Man Included Organic Web Shooters

While Cameron’s movie never happened, his script treatment did end up inspiring the Raimi movie’s eventual screenwriter. Best known for Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Rebirth, Spider-Man screenwriter David Koepp recalled years later that Cameron’s vision “took Peter seriously as a character,” something that he said impacted his own approach to the project later on.

Koepp also noted that Cameron’s take on Spider-Man included organic web shooters, which Koepp kept in his script for the Raimi movie. While Ben Reilly’s powers in Spider-Noir do differ from Peter Parker’s powers in the MCU movies, it is interesting to note that organic web shooters have now reappeared in both of 2026’s biggest Spider-Man releases.

After months of speculation around the topic, the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally confirmed that Spider-Man has organic web shooters in the upcoming movie. Meanwhile, Spider-Noir clarifies this early on as the show introduces its gruff antihero, Nicolas Cage’s unstable PI Ben Reilly, formerly the masked vigilante known as The Spider.

Cameron’s Controversial Organic Web Shooters Appear In Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider Noir

Since Spider-Noir is a dark, gritty detective drama and the MCU’s Spider-Man movies are more traditional superhero narratives, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ben Reilly doesn’t have a lot in common with Tom Holland’s take on Peter Parker. This makes its all the more notable that both of 2026’s most famous incarnations of the franchise share organic web shooters, a change that leans into the body horror of Spider-Man’s existence and away from a more technologically focused approach to his powers.

Since the MCU’s Spider-Man is depicted as a conflicted protege of the titan of industry Tony Stark, it makes sense that his web shooters were originally portrayed as a scientific innovation rather than a gruesome, unnatural side effect of his transformation. Thus, the revelations of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer point toward a version of Holland’s Parker who is less able to control his powers and more of a force of nature, like Spider-Noir’s unstable human spider Ben Reilly. This ensures that some of James Cameron’s vision for Marvel’s iconic character still remains alive in the franchise.