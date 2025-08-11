Netflix Finally Brings Back One of the Best Comedies of the Last 25 Years

Netflix is delivering plenty of laughs this month. The streamer just updated its content catalog for the month of August 2025, making new TV shows and movies available to stream. Added at the start of the month and now available to stream alongside other beloved films like Clueless, several Despicable Me movies, and all three Rush Hour films is one of the best comedies of the last 25 years.

The movie in question that is sure to have you laughing along is Wet Hot American Summer. The 2001 satirical comedy, helmed by director David Wain from a screenplay written by Wain and Michael Showalter, is set on the last day of camp in the summer of 1981 as the counselors at Camp Firewood try to complete their unfinished business. The raunchy comedy’s star-studded cast includes Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni, Amy Poehler, and Bradley Cooper, among others.

Wet Hot American Summer was a box office flop, grossing less than $300,000 during its summer 2001 limited theatrical release. It was canned by critics, only managing a meager 39% Rotten Tomatoes score, where a critics’ consensus reads, “Wet Hot American Summer‘s incredibly talented cast is too often outmatched by a deeply silly script that misses its targets at least as often as it skewers them.”

All things considered, the movie should have gone down as an all-around failure. However, in the years that followed its release, Wet Hot American Summer developed a cult following and became beloved by audiences. The movie now holds a 75% fresh audience score, and is considered to be one of the best comedies of all time. Now a cult classic by many, the movie is praised for its standout cast, many of whom went on to become A-list stars, as well as its raunchy humor that spoofs the sex comedies of the era.

Wet Hot American Summer is available to stream on Netflix now. The 2015 prequel, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and the 2017 sequel, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, both Netflix original series, are also available to stream.

Wet Hot American Summer is one of several titles newly streaming on Netflix. The streamer kicked off the month by adding several new TV shows and movies to its streaming library, with more set to arrive as the month continues.

