It’s Been 27 Years Since a Beloved Kid’s Book Became the Weirdest Movie of 2009, And I Can’t Get Over It

Some children’s books seem like an easy win for Hollywood. They’re full of imagination, memorable characters, and the kind of stories that stick with you for years. Turning one into a movie should be pretty straightforward, right? Well, that wasn’t quite the case with one 2009 adaptation. What looked like a fun adventure about a kid and a bunch of monsters turned into something much stranger. It’s the sort of movie that leaves you wondering who it was really made for, especially if you went in expecting something a little more kid-friendly.

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But the more I think about it, the more I wonder how this ended up being the version of Where the Wild Things Are we got. Director Spike Jonze clearly had something more complicated in mind, turning a beloved children’s story into a surprisingly dark look at childhood, loneliness, and growing up. And while I can appreciate what he was going for, I’m still not sure it was the right approach for a movie that so many kids—and millennials—were excited to see.

Where the Wild Things Are Was Nothing Like the Book

I remember taking my 11-year-old cousin to see Where the Wild Things Are when it came out in 2009. We’d both grown up with the book, so I figured this would be a fun adventure about a kid who runs away and finds a world full of monsters. About a third of the way through, though, I started to realize this probably wasn’t the best movie to bring a kid to. It wasn’t bad, exactly. It just felt nothing like the playful family adventure I’d expected. The movie was slower, sadder, and a lot more serious than I thought it would be. And honestly, I still haven’t quite gotten over how strange that whole experience was. Looking back at the original trailer, the clues are there. It may still look like it promises a fun family adventure, the overal tone and style looked strangely somber. The cinematography also lacked that colorful and vibrant polished style. Instead, it looked more like a raw, gritty documentary with handheld shots and dull, muted colors. Unfortunate.

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To be fair, the movie does look great. The Wild Things were made with practical costumes, and they look like creatures you could actually run into in the woods. James Gandolfini is also a highlight as Carol, even if his character spends a good chunk of the movie being angry at everyone. But the story is where things get a little strange. Sendak’s book is pretty simple. Max gets sent to his room, sails off to meet the monsters, becomes their king, and eventually goes home. The movie takes that idea and goes in a much more serious direction. These aren’t just monsters for Max to play with. They have their own problems, and spending time with them doesn’t exactly make his life easier. I get what Jonze was going for, but I still think some kids were expecting a much wilder adventure.

Where the Wild Things Are Is More of a Drama Than a Kids’ Movie

The strange thing about Where the Wild Things Are is that it looks like a semi-scary children’s movie, but it doesn’t always feel like one. Max wears his wolf suit, the monsters are huge, and the island looks like the kind of place any kid would love to explore. Then the Wild Things start arguing and hurting each other, and suddenly the whole thing feels a lot less magical. Carol has a serious temper, and the other creatures have problems of their own. Max tries to keep everyone happy, but he’s just a kid himself. Before long, his fantasy world starts to look a lot like his real life. There’s no big villain to defeat or treasure to find. The story is really about Max trying to understand himself and the people around him. That’s an interesting idea, but it also makes the movie a strange fit for younger viewers expecting a straightforward adventure.

I think I still feel the same way about the movie compared to when I first saw it in 2009. Jonze clearly wasn’t trying to make another cute family movie, but that’s what I wanted to see. and he didn’t seem too worried about whether younger kids would enjoy it—it’s like he made it more for the adults who read it as kids. He also wanted to show how messy childhood can be. And the movie gets that across. Still, I remember going in with my little cousin expecting something a lot more fun. Instead, we got a film that was sad, awkward, and sometimes hard to sit through. Maybe that’s why I still think about it. It’s not a bad movie, but it’s certainly not what most people picture when they think of Where the Wild Things Are. I can respect what it was trying to do and still wish it had held on to a little more of the book’s magic. Well, maybe one day there can be a more lighthearted animated version? Sign me up! What did you think of the movie? Do you prefer this dramatic take or do you want to see a more lighthearted adventure?