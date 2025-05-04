The Best Family Adventure Movie of All Time Is Now Streaming Free

There are more free streaming options available now than ever before, and Tubi has solidified itself as one of the very best of those no-cost services. The streamer continues to add some hugely popular and critically acclaimed titles, rotating its lineup each month to keep things fresh for users. The start of May saw Tubi add a slew of new movies and shows to its roster, including one of the most beloved family films of all time, which is sure to be a hit in the world of free streaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Superman‘s Richard Donner, written by Home Alone‘s Chris Columbus, and produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, The Goonies was an all-star collaboration from the very beginning. The movie was initially released 1985 and has only gotten more popular in the 40 years since.

On May 1st, The Goonies was added to Tubi, making it completely free for anyone and everyone to stream. If you’ve got a movie night with the family, The Goonies is the perfect option, especially since you don’t need to be subscribed to any major services.

If you’re not familiar, The Goonies is about a group of young friends who discover a secret about a pirate’s treasure hidden nearby. The film features a cast full of familiar faces, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, and Martha Plimpton.

What’s New on Tubi?

The Goonies is one of the biggest titles that was added to Tubi at the beginning of May, but you may be surprised by just how many different movies made their way to the service. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Justice League (2017)

The Flash

The Goonies

Dune (1984)

Ex Machina

Interstellar

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Gladiator

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Ultra

But I’m a Cheerleader

Click (2006)

Funny Pages

Jackass: The Movie

Laggies

Like a Boss

Second Act

Single Moms Club

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Death of Dick Long

The Last Movie Star

This Is Spinal Tap

Vacation Friends

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Mrs. Doubtfire

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2

Rugrats Go Wild

RV (2006)

Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf

Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights

The Addams Family 2

24 Hours to Live

Ender’s Game

Shrek Forever After

Weird Science

Is The Goonies going to be added to your movie night rotation now that it’s on Tubi? Let us know in the comments!