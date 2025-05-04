The Best Family Adventure Movie of All Time Is Now Streaming Free

There are more free streaming options available now than ever before, and Tubi has solidified itself as one of the very best of those no-cost services. The streamer continues to add some hugely popular and critically acclaimed titles, rotating its lineup each month to keep things fresh for users. The start of May saw Tubi add a slew of new movies and shows to its roster, including one of the most beloved family films of all time, which is sure to be a hit in the world of free streaming.
Directed by Superman‘s Richard Donner, written by Home Alone‘s Chris Columbus, and produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, The Goonies was an all-star collaboration from the very beginning. The movie was initially released 1985 and has only gotten more popular in the 40 years since.
On May 1st, The Goonies was added to Tubi, making it completely free for anyone and everyone to stream. If you’ve got a movie night with the family, The Goonies is the perfect option, especially since you don’t need to be subscribed to any major services.
If you’re not familiar, The Goonies is about a group of young friends who discover a secret about a pirate’s treasure hidden nearby. The film features a cast full of familiar faces, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, and Martha Plimpton.
What’s New on Tubi?
The Goonies is one of the biggest titles that was added to Tubi at the beginning of May, but you may be surprised by just how many different movies made their way to the service. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Justice League (2017)
The Flash
The Goonies
Dune (1984)
Ex Machina
Interstellar
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Gladiator
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Ultra
But I’m a Cheerleader
Click (2006)
Funny Pages
Jackass: The Movie
Laggies
Like a Boss
Second Act
Single Moms Club
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
The Death of Dick Long
The Last Movie Star
This Is Spinal Tap
Vacation Friends
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Mrs. Doubtfire
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2
Rugrats Go Wild
RV (2006)
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights
The Addams Family 2
24 Hours to Live
Ender’s Game
Shrek Forever After
Weird Science
Is The Goonies going to be added to your movie night rotation now that it’s on Tubi? Let us know in the comments!