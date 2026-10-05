James Gunn & The DCU Can Still Beat The MCU (& the Paramount Merger Just Proved It)

James Gunn’s DCU has been one of the most interesting cinematic experiments of the 2020s. The previous DC cinematic universe, the DCEU, was constantly playing catch-up with the MCU, which ultimately led to its demise. So, when Gunn was given the keys to the DC franchise, he took a different approach. While icons like Superman got their own films, Gunn also wanted to focus on lesser-known characters in more experimental movies and TV shows, such as Creature Commandos, Lanterns, and Clayface.

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While the DCU has been more critically consistent than the DCEU, the same can’t be said for its box office performance. Superman did fine, but it underperformed outside of the United States and Canada, while Supergirl was a box office bomb worldwide. The next movie is Clayface, which probably won’t light the box office on fire, leaving the future of the DCU uncertain. Now the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. has raised even more questions about the fate of the franchise – but the trajectory for the DCU looks bright, at least for the moment.

James Gunn’s DCU Is Still Moving Forward After The Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

During the lead-up to the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., it always seemed like there was a chance that the deal could be the end of the DCU. The franchise’s box office underperformance is something that an outside buyer probably wouldn’t want to cling to, and while the DC brand is valuable, Gunn’s take on the universe may not be seen as the most lucrative use of the property. After all, the universe still hasn’t introduced beloved characters like Wonder Woman and Batman, something that the DCEU was quick to do.

However, it was announced on October 2 that James Gunn and Peter Safran will remain in their positions at DC Studios after the completion of the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, which is great news for fans of the franchise. This was shocking news, as it was announced alongside the ousting of Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, the co-chairs of Warner Bros. Pictures. While the studio has had a rough year with several box office failures, it comes after 2025, one of the studio’s most successful recent years with releases like Sinners, One Battle After Another, A Minecraft Movie, and Weapons.

Things will undoubtedly continue to shift as Paramount settles into its new position, meaning that Gunn and Safran aren’t guaranteed to stay forever. However, at least for now, the DCU will march on. The franchise is still in its early days, meaning that its new corporate overlords will give it the opportunity to continue developing and compete with the MCU. With the future of Marvel Studios’ output uncertain after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, this could be a great opportunity for Gunn’s DCU to step in and become a major hit for Skydance.

Man Of Tomorrow Will Paint A Better Picture Of The DCU’s Future

Once Lanterns wraps up at HBO, the next DCU project is, which will hit theaters on October 23, 2026. The R-rated $40 million movie about a C-list Batman villain probably isn’t the best indicator of how the DCU will do, as even if it makes significantly less than Superman, it will still be profitable. Instead, we’ll have to wait until the DCU’s next tentpole release: 2027’s Man of Tomorrow. The Superman sequel will be the franchise’s first big crossover event, and now that the DCU is more established, it’ll be interesting to see whether it outperforms its predecessor or follows in the footsteps of Supergirl.

If Man of Tomorrow fails, it’ll be an indicator that other future DCU projects may be doomed. If DC’s most iconic superhero can’t make a box office hit, then it’s unlikely that smaller characters, sequels, and spinoffs can prop up the franchise’s commercial viability. While Gunn’s projects have been mostly great so far, the brand damage that the DCEU caused combined with superhero fatigue may be what does the DCU in, with the universe potentially having arrived too late to the party.

However, if Man of Tomorrow is a success, Skydance may allow the franchise to live on. It may have just taken a few projects for the DCU to gain steam, and the Superman sequel’s success could indicate a bright future for projects like The Brave and the Bold and Teen Titans. The DCU may have to play a delicate balancing act for the next year or so, but by the time Man of Tomorrow comes out, we’ll have a better idea of the fate of the franchise.

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