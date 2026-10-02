James Gunn & The DCU’s Post-Paramount Merger Fate Revealed in New Report: “Believe It When I See It”

The Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger has been a major topic of conversation this year, especially over the last several months, and much has been said about it. Just recently, though, there had begun to be major questions about whether these shifts would mean James Gunn being ousted from the DCU when, in many ways, it was just getting started. Unsurprisingly, there were DC fans on either side of this debate, with those still dedicated to the Snyderverse firmly believing Gunn’s exit would be for the best (no doubt also hoping this could open the door for Snyder’s return, which some still hope could happen), and others not wanting to see what Gunn is building be discarded when there is so much on the horizon, from Man of Tomorrow and The People v. Gorilla Grodd to, eventually, .

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Finally, though, we seem to be getting an update on how this will go. According to new reports, “James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to REMAIN at the helm of DC Studios. Paramount will invite the duo to stay on post merger. Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy are OUT at WB. Paramount’s Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg will oversee both studios.” Already, some doubt is being cast in response to this news, however, with one commenter responding, “I can’t see Gunn staying. Believe it when I see it.” That doubt is understandable given how much has been shifting, although it frankly feels more likely than not that these reports are true.

Ousting Gunn at This Stage Would Be Shocking (& Likely a Bad Idea)

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There’s no question that Gunn’s DCU has been a controversial run at the larger DC franchise. Supergirl proved to be a box office disappointment, and while there’s plenty of excitement about Clayface, which will be the DCU’s very first R-rated horror movie, speculation and doubt remains about the franchise’s future all the same. Yet, that is, in part, just the name of the game. Massive superhero franchises DC and Marvel have experienced very similar responses from audiences, and they’ve both more than proven that you’re never going to be able to please everyone (as have franchises like Star Wars). Ultimately, all these studios can really do is try to capture as many fans as possible—ideally without jeopardizing the quality of the movies and shows.

Yet, even with all of this in mind, it seems like a terrible idea to boot Gunn at this point. As mentioned, the DCU really is just getting started, and it would be a major upheaval to remove Gunn. In what is already an attempt to reboot the franchise, throwing even more change and instability into the mix seems like a great way to kill any chance for this new era of DC shows and movies to get off the ground. And the last thing DC needs, frankly, is yet another upcoming attempt to start things over again. Hopefully, these reports are accurate, and Gunn can continue the work that he’s been doing. No, not everyone will be happy, but that’s the industry.

Are you glad to hear James Gunn is staying on, or do you hope this isn’t true? Share your opinion in the comments.