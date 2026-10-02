Paramount & Warner Bros. Merger Reveals New Name & Launch Video: “We Aren’t Rewriting History”

The merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. seems to be officially in the works. For a year now, the entertainment industry has been waiting to see what would come of the proposed merger, which had the worlds of entertainment and politics colliding. Paramount won a major bidding war against Netflix to acquire Warner Bros., but there has been a lot of opposition to the merger, including reports of foreign governments having a stake in the deal and concerns that it represents a major monopoly that ends the entertainment industry as we know it. Last we heard, Paramount was locked into a process of vetting and legal hurdles that would delay the merger; but it seems the company is feeling very confident that all the roadblocks are being cleared.

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Paramount CEO David Ellison has made a major announcement post, declaring what the new name of Paramount-Warner Bros. will be after the merger. In his statement, Ellison not only shares the new company name, but also explains the logic behind choosing a name that isn’t truly “new” at all.

New Paramount-Warner Bros. Company Name Revealed By CEO

When Paramount and Warner Bros. merge, they will become “Skydance.” That is the name of the production company and studio that was started by David Ellison back in 2006. If you don’t know your entertainment media history, Skydance formed a co-financing partnership deal with Paramount Pictures in 2009 and renewed it numerous times until 2021. In 2024, Skydance acquired Paramount for $8 billion and formed “Paramount Skydance” in 2025. From thre, Ellison wasted little time setting his sights on acquiring Warner Bros.

In his statement, David Ellison explained the decision to go with “Skydance” as the company name, by saying “We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.”

Eillison also made sure to let fans know that the change doesn’t mean the death of the studios or brands they know and love. “We have big goals for Skydance…. At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance.”

What once was the peak, is now just the beginning.



Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for… pic.twitter.com/uInLRY3IrE — David Ellison (@ellisonskydance) October 2, 2026

An announcement video for Skydance flexes all the famous films, shows, and brands that are now under one tent. And if your eyes can’t catch it all, seeing the full list of brands, channels, and IPs is… humbling. Social media is already filling up with memes mocking Netflix, Hulu-Disney+, and other streaming platforms about the juggernaut they now face with Skydance. It cannot be denied that Ellison made shrewd moves that have taken him to the top of media in just a few years.

Networks, streamers, or studios now owned by Skydance include: TNT, Cartoon Network, CBS, CNN, MTV, TCM, Showtime, Adult Swim, DC Studios, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, HBO/HBO Max, Comedy Central, and Cartoon Network.

The studio also owns the film rights to Star Trek, Gremlins, Beetlejuice, DC Comics characters, Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry, Harry Potter, Transformers, the A Quiet Place universe, The Conjuring universe, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, Mission: Impossible, The Lord of the Rings, SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Dora the Explorer. It also acquires the distribution rights to several major blockbuster film franchises that are currently in production or being released soon, including Dune: Part Three, the Minecraft Movie sequel, and the next film in the “MonsterVerse” franchise with Godzilla and King Kong.

How do you feel about Skydance taking over the industry? Let us know in the comments!