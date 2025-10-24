MCU Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Who This Stranger Things Star Is Playing In Spider-Man: Brand New Day & It’s Perfect

A new theory suggests the latest Stranger Things star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be playing this iconic character from Marvel Comics in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not only be bringing the likes of Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando back to the MCU, but the movie will also debut brand-new characters. We’re still not sure who some stars will be playing in the upcoming Phase 6 movie, but a new theory might perfectly explain one casting choice.

While we still don’t know who Tramell Tillman and Liza Colón-Zayas will portray in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink’s casting has been an even hotter topic of discussion. Sink is best known for portraying Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Stranger Things, while her other celebrated roles in Fear Street, The Whale, and John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway prove she’ll be a huge asset to the MCU. Marvel hasn’t confirmed who she’ll be playing in Brand New Day, but a set photo shared by @UnBoxPHD has spurred theories that she could be the MCU’s Rachel Cole-Alves.

Sadie Sink and Spider-Man Director on Spider-Man Brand New Day Set. pic.twitter.com/OOUrlk74PZ — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 20, 2025

Sadie Sink Would Be Perfect For Rachel Cole-Alves in the MCU

Rachel Cole-Alves first appeared in Marvel Comics fairly recently in 2011’s The Punisher (Vol. 9) #11. She is a former Marine Sergeant whose wedding to Daniel Alves was ambushed by minions of the Owl, in turn pursued by the mysterious Exchange. The Exchange killed everyone except Rachel, who spent months recovering and then sought vengeance against the Exchange. This brought her in contact with the Punisher, who had also been tracking the organization, and the pair crossed paths many times in the subsequent years, even after Rachel was imprisoned for her vigilante activities — the Punisher eventually freed her.

Jon Bernthal is set to return as Frank Castle’s Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, following appearances in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and his own solo Special Presentation. Recent speculation has suggested that the Punisher will gain a younger female sidekick in these projects, and it would make a great deal of sense for this to be Rachel Cole-Alves. Theories have emerged regarding Sadie Sink’s casting as the vigilante due to the set photo showing her sporting army-style pants and heavy-duty combat boots, perhaps reflecting Rachel’s history in the military. Of course, both also share signature red hair.

A brief glimpse at Sink’s costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day seems to put to rest theories that she’ll be playing Jean Grey, Gwen Stacy, an alternate Mary Jane Watson, or even Mayday Parker from another reality. The military-coded outfit implies she’ll be playing someone with a military background, and Rachel Cole-Alves fits the brief perfectly. Hopefully it won’t be long until we officially find out who Sadie Sink will be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it would be fantastic to see her team up with Frank Castle’s Punisher permanently as Rachel Cole-Alves.

