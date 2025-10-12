When Daredevil: Born Again S2 Takes Place Compared to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Revealed by Marvel Boss

2026 is shaping up to be a major year for Marvel Studios. Not only will the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday finally debut (though at the end of the year), but the studio will also bring their fourth Spider-Man movie to the big screen. That film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is shaping up to be its own Avengers-level event as well, with characters like The Hulk and The Punisher set to appear. Speculation and rumor have run rampant about who else could show up, especially Marvel heroes that might also be living in New York City.

The fan scuttlebutt for a few weeks now is that none other than Daredevil himself might appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but that has not yet been confirmed by Marvel just yet. What has been confirmed by the studio is what connectivity the Man Without Fear’s new batch of episodes will have to the Wallcrawler’s next feature. Speaking with ComicBook at New York Comic Con, Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum gave us the direct details, including which takes place first in the timeline.

Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day May Interact After All, But Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

Speaking with Winderbaum, we asked the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios about how Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again connects to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The first season of the Disney+ series did feature a very pointed reference to Tom Holland’s hero after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so the expectation remains (along with those rumors about a Daredevil appearance).

“I think everything will go in order,” Winderbaum revealed. “Daredevil Season 2 comes out before Spider-Man, and like I said, there’s a coherence there. They’re part of the world, but I wouldn’t put too much faith in big, strong narrative connections.”

Marvel fans may be disappointed to find out that Winderbaum just threw cold water on the potential for major connections between Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but in truth, it makes sense from a production point. Filming on Born Again Season 2 pre-dates almost every public detail about Brand New Day, meaning that a real connectivity between the two would be tough to pull off.

It is worth pointing out, however, that Marvel fans have become somewhat disappointed with how feature films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are failing to really interact with elements of the Disney+ TV Shows. For example, Daredevil: Born Again‘s first season concluded with, essentially, martial law being declared on New York City by Mayor Wilson Fisk and heroes themselves being Public Enemy #1. Just weeks after this occurred, though, Marvel’s Thunderbolts* was released with nary even a mention of Fisk as the mayor or his crusade to crush heroes.

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems very likely that the same thing could occur. That said, connective tissue between Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already been confirmed, with Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher set to appear in the movie. It seems unlikely that Bernthal’s Frank Castle would just not mention his association with Daredevil or even the events of the TV series there, but there’s also an entire season of Born Again coming out beforehand, plus The Punisher’s own TV special. It’s going to be a busy year for Marvel, and fans have high hopes that what they see actually feels connected, especially after the teams themselves say it will be.