Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals First Look At Sadie Sink On Set (& First Costume Tease)

It looks like Sadie Sink has popped up on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the rumors of who she might be playing are running wild. Are we looking at our new Jean Grey as a tie to the revamped mutant saga? Could she potentially be Gwen Stacy in a move no one saw coming? Or is it finally time for a lesser-known character like Rachel Cole-Alves to pop up on the big screen? The camo pants peeking out of her coat have us manifesting that this is the case.

Joining Tom Holland for Spider-Man 4 is a stacked cast of Marvel actors who will be reprising their roles, including Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal. And now, we have photographic evidence that Sadie Sink will be right there alongside them. Almost nothing is known about the role that Sink is playing in Brand New Day. And by almost nothing, we mean…literally nothing aside from these pictures and the rumors floating around the internet—though speculation is rampant. Marvel is doing what Marvel does and keeping their lips as tightly zipped as possible, with the only clue to the character’s identity (if you can even call it that) being the codename listed in the script: Annabelle Adams.

So Who Could She Realistically Be Playing?

Really, there are plenty of options. The red hair could have Sink portraying a variant of MJ. But the fatigues, boots, and potentially military-issued sweatshirt have us leaning toward the possibility that Frank Castle is getting a sort of sidekick, and that Rachel Cole-Alves is finally joining the ranks of Marvel heroes on the big screen. First introduced in a 2011 comic, Cole-Alves is a Sergeant in the Marine Corps with multiple tours in Afghanistan under her belt. Her wedding to a trauma surgeon is ambushed, and her new husband is murdered, propelling her into the world of vigilantism.

With the confirmation that Jon Bernthal will be back as Frank Castle in Brand New Day, this adds a bit more credence to the theory. But there really is no telling who Sink might be playing—the options feel literally endless, and we have almost a year to wait to know for sure.

Who do you think Sadie Sink will be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other MCU fans are thinking.