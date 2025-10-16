5 Best Sidekicks For Jon Bernthal’s Punisher After Game-Changing MCU Rumor

Jon Bernthal might not be alone for his upcoming adventure in next year’s The Punisher Special Presentation, as new speculation suggests he’ll be joined by a formidable sidekick. This wouldn’t be the first time Frank Castle has teamed up with another character to pull off his violent and unapologetic antiheroism, but this possible partnership could be game-changing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2026 will be a huge year for Frank Castle, with upcoming appearances set for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and his own Special Presentation, which may introduce his protégé.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From what we know about The Punisher Special Presentation, Bernthal’s Frank Castle will be fighting Ma Gnucci and the Gnucci Crime Family – some of his most grounded villains in Marvel Comics. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and co-written by Green and Bernthal himself, the project will also mark the return of Jason R. Moore, who played Curtis Hoyle in Netflix’s The Punisher, but Hoyle may not be Castle’s only ally. A new rumor (via The Direct) suggests the Special Presentation will partner Castle with a female sidekick, and there are several brilliant candidates for who could take on this role.

RUMOR: Jon Bernthal's #Punisher will reportedly be joined by a Black female sidekick in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY! pic.twitter.com/cc5NFf5pbS — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 14, 2025

5) Amy Bendix

The Punisher Special Presentation will be releasing seven years after the conclusion of The Punisher season 2, which ended with Frank Castle and Amy Bendix (Giorgia Whigham) going their separate ways. This might not stop Castle and Bendix reuniting, however, as she’s already proven to be a great sidekick. After she took compromising photos of Senator David Schultz, Amy Bendix was hunted down by John Pilgrim in The Punisher season 2, but she came under Castle’s protection. They formed a strong bond on their journey to New York, and it would be great for this to continue in 2026.

4) Jennifer Cesare

Jenny Cesare’s story in Marvel Comics is truly tragic and heart-breaking. She originated on Earth 200111, where she was born into the Cesare Crime Family. Her criminal sister introduced her to her husband, Tim Buccato, who ended up becoming abusive to Jenny. Earth 200111’s Frank Castle killed Tim on the same day Jenny was diagnosed with breast cancer, and, after her recovery, Jenny teamed up with Frank to kill her sisters, even donning the Punisher’s armor herself. This criminal-to-ally story would be great for the MCU, and Cesare could be the grounded, hardened, and self-assured ally that the Punisher needs.

3) Rachel Cole-Alves

As an experienced Marine Sergeant, Rachel Cole-Alves would make a formidable partner for Frank Castle in the MCU. She first crossed paths with Frank Castle when both were working to bring down the Exchange, and they teamed up many times in the years since. Cole-Alves becomes “the one person [Frank Castle] can still trust” in Marvel Comics, which would make her a keen ally for Jon Bernthal’s version of the Punisher. Cole-Alves even joined forces with the Punisher after Mayor Fisk outlawed vigilantism in New York City, so now would be the perfect time to debut her in the MCU.

2) Lynn Michaels

Frank Castle and Lynn Michaels first teamed up in 1992 to take down a serial rapist in Central Park, and, despite being a skilled police officer, Michaels partnered with Castle many times in the following years. After becoming jaded with the NYPD’s inability to enact justice, she leaves the force and becomes a vigilante herself, becoming known as the “Lady Punisher.” This title means Michaels would be a fantastic ally to Frank Castle in The Punisher Special Presentation, perhaps with him training her – turned away from the NYPD in the trying times of Fisk’s rule over New York.

1) Misty Knight

Perhaps the most popular theory for who could team up with Frank Castle in The Punisher Special Presentation marks the return of Simone Missick as Misty Knight. Missick appeared as Knight, an NYPD detective, in Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders in the Defenders Saga. In the latter, she lost her arm, but was gifted an advanced prosthetic by Danny Rand (Finn Jones), gifting her immense strength. Misty Knight was a fan-favorite character in the Defenders Saga, and she never quite got her due, so bringing her back as an ally to Jon Bernthal’s Punisher would be an incredible way to bring her back into action.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!