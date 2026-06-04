Netflix’s Animated Fantasy Movie That Beat KPop Demon Hunters Has One of 2026’s Biggest Plot Twists

Netflix‘s new animated fantasy movie may have beat KPop Demon Hunters with its early viewership numbers, but Swapped is dividing fans — mostly over whether it’s too straightforward and predictable with its narrative. The complaints about Swapped aren’t totally off. The film leans into a body-swapping story most of us have seen, using it to convey a wholesome message about looking past others’ differences. It’s precisely what you’d expect from an animated kids’ movie, but some audiences feel it should’ve done something different. It does manage to stand out with one detail, however: a major plot twist that shakes up its story and is nearly impossible to see coming.

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Swapped follows a Pookoo named Ollie (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) as he accidentally switches bodies with a Javan called Ivy (Juno Temple), courtesy of magical pods scattered around their valley. Ollie learns at a young age that other creatures can’t be trusted. However, their efforts to restore their natural forms challenge this belief. Ollie and Ivy’s adventure is charming in its own right, but the most memorable thing about the film is its big twist. If nothing else, it’ll go down among 2026’s most shocking turns.

Swapped’s Big Plot Twist Makes Netflix’s New Fantasy Movie Worth Watching

Image courtesy of Netflix

Swapped is vibrantly animated, has a recognizable voice cast, and tells a familiar story — all details that account for its early success. There are other animated films with similar strengths, however, so some Netflix subscribers may need additional incentive to dig in. After all, a truly memorable release will leave an impression that lasts after the credits roll. Thanks to its shocking midway twist, Swapped has the potential to do so, cementing its legacy despite its biggest criticisms.

Netflix’s fantasy movie could otherwise be written off as heartwarming but forgettable. Yet its shocking turn makes it a must-watch, even for those weary of well-worn tropes and narratives. The twist puts a fresh spin on a specific archetype, and it’s subtly set up before it happens. The hints are small enough that seasoned moviegoers may not see it coming, though, and they likely won’t expect it from an otherwise straightforward film. SPOILERS ahead for Swapped.

The Shocking Villain Twist in Netflix’s Swapped Explained

Image via Netflix

Swapped opens with Ollie’s grandmother telling him a tale about the infamous Firewolf, a creature that once destroyed the Valley where they live. It’s meant to warn him off being too adventurous, but the distant bit of history is quickly forgotten. Ollie and Ivy’s body-swapping problem soon becomes the center of the film, and one starts to think their switch-up is the obstacle to overcome. For much of the movie, it doesn’t seem like there’s a proper villain. But a little over halfway through, Boogle (Tracy Morgan) — the fish Ollie befriends and regularly interacts with — reveals his true nature.

After helping Ollie and Ivy find more magic pods, he takes one himself. The fish, who is alone in his habitat for the entire film, claims he wants to become another species. He reasons that he finally won’t be alone anymore. However, he transforms into the Firewolf instead, revealing himself to be the terrible creature from the earlier story. The reason he’s the only fish in the Valley is because he’s trapped in that form following his initial defeat. He’s been waiting for the right opportunity to get revenge, and Ollie and Ivy unknowingly offer exactly that.

It’s a clever twist, as Boogle is made out to be the friendly but clueless character we so often see in children’s movies. He initially seems like comic relief, which makes his true identity so much more surprising. There are cleverly placed clues throughout the film, though, from Boogle’s tendency to roar to his unexpected knowledge of the pods and their magic. The hints are minor enough that viewers will likely be just as shocked as Ollie and Ivy when he transforms. It’s the ideal way to pull off a twist, and it cements this one among 2026’s most impressive.

The Netflix Movie’s Villain Reveal Will Go Down as One of 2026’s Biggest Plot Twists

Image via Netflix

We’re only halfway through 2026, but Swapped already boasts one of the biggest and best plot twists of the year. The masterful setup and genuinely shocking nature of its villain reveal work together to achieve this status. The film is worthwhile for this twist alone, and it’s hard to think of another animated movie that accomplishes a shocking revelation quite so well. It’s certainly been a while since we’ve seen that, and there’s nothing from this year that compares. Swapped may play it safe in every other way, but its villain turn is one risk that pays off. Hopefully, more people will talk about it as they discover Netflix’s animated hit.

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