New Netflix Movie Has Defeated KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters has become a force of nature, and while the highly anticipated sequel is still years away, Huntrix is still finding ways to hit the headlines. To date, Mira, Zoey, and Rumi’s story has been the number one most-watched movie on Netflix, with the Sony Pictures animated film nabbing this title following a whirlwind release. Surprisingly, a new animated movie has hit the streaming service that has done what many believed to be impossible in defeating KPop Demon Hunters at its own game. While said film hasn’t become Netflix’s biggest animated movie, it might very well be on its way.

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Swapped is the latest big animated original film to hit Netflix, starring the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple as their characters swap bodies in a wild misadventure. From May 4th to May 10th, the new film pulled in 38.7 million views for the week, which is the most views for a week from any Netflix film. Shockingly enough, Swapped even overtook KPop Demon Hunters in this department, as even though the Sony Animation film is the most-watched movie in the platform’s history, it never had a week higher than this one. The most views that KPop Demon Hunters ever received for a single week was a little over 30 million views. This means that it is entirely possible that Swapped could overtake Huntrix’s overall tally.

The Demon Hunters Will Return

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While Swapped has yet to confirm if it will receive a sequel, KPop Demon Hunters is, as mentioned earlier, looking to return with a part two. On top of the upcoming sequel, Netflix has confirmed that it is looking to capitalize on the success of the animated movie with a full-blown franchise. Referred to by Netflix insiders as the platform’s “Frozen,” the streaming service is rumored to be developing a live-action adaptation, a television series, a worldwide concert tour, and much more. With the sequel most likely arriving in 2029, Huntrix fans will be waiting for quite some time to see the next movie in the franchise, though filmmakers have teased what they are hoping to see.

While the story of the sequel remains a mystery, earlier this year, KPop Demon Hunters producer Michelle Wong hinted at what she is hoping to see for Huntrix’s upcoming return, “I mean, for me, I’d like to explore Mira and Zoey’s background and where they come from. Or even Derpy. More about Derpy and Sussie’s relationship.” When last we left the main trio, they had managed to defeat the Soja Boys while also completing the Golden Honmoon to protect the world from the demonic hordes. Venturing further into the member of the trio who didn’t have as much time to shine in the original film makes sense, especially considering that Zoey and Mira’s backstories were both hinted at in part one.

What do you think of Swapped on track to become a bigger hit than KPop Demon Hunters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Forbes