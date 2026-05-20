These 7 Netflix Animated Movies Need a Sequel Just As Much As KPop Demon Hunters

There have been many great Netflix original movies over the years, but the majority of them are standalone stories. The release of KPop Demon Hunters bucked a trend, though, as its massive global success saw a sequel swiftly announced to capitalize on its popularity. Now, KPop Demon Hunters is set to be the next great franchise and will no doubt deliver even more success for Netflix upon the release of the sequel. However, the precedent this sets outlines a template for animated franchises that Netflix already has the tools to put to excellent use. With a host of enjoyable animated movies already made specifically for the platform, there are many other creative wells that Netflix can tap.

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Considering Netflix boasts some of the best animated movies of recent years, singling out a handful that deserve a sequel isn’t too hard a task. In fact, many animated Netflix films seem to perfectly set up a sequel, with their stories ending in a way that allow them to be revisited. Either due to the success and continued popularity of the originals or the unique quirks of their respective premises, the following Netflix movies all deserve animated sequels just as much as KPop Demon Hunters.

7) Back to the Outback

If Zootopia 2‘s major box office haul can teach us anything, it’s to not underestimate animated sequels following anthropomorphic animals. Back to the Outback might not have made a huge splash upon release — and it also may have drawn some unfavorable comparisons to Madagascar — but it’s one of Netflix’s best candidates for an animated sequel. The movie’s story saw a group of animals finding their place in the wild after escaping the zoo, and ended with them successfully integrating into their new home. A sequel continuing their story has many possible narrative routes, and younger audiences would no doubt welcome the return of its adorable characters.

6) The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Though a follow-up movie has been announced, the fact that we’re still waiting for the sequel to The Mitchells vs. the Machines is incredibly frustrating. Up until the release of KPop Demon Hunters, The Mitchells vs. the Machines stood out as one of Netflix’s best animated projects, with an all-star voice cast and eye-catching visual style that bolstered its engaging and hilarious story. The release of the sequel is hotly anticipated, making the long wait seem as arduous as it is frustrating.

5) Wendell & Wild

2022’s Wendell & Wild united the stop-motion talents of Henry Selick with the comedy brilliance of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. It’s a great standalone animated movie that thoroughly deserves a sequel, if only to see its talented cast reunite under its excellent premise. While Wendell & Wild earned some praise from critics, a sequel could further explore its unique story and style and cement it as another shining moment in Selick’s directorial career.

4) In Your Dreams

In Your Dreams might not have had the same level of impact as KPop Demon Hunters, but it earned positive reviews and has found a consistent audience on Netflix since its release. The story of two siblings who delve into a dream world, In Your Dreams is an entertaining and light-hearted comedy adventure with a touching story. Exactly what the story of a follow-up movie would entail isn’t entirely obvious, but its dream world setting is more than worthy of further exploration, particularly after the success of the first film.

3) Orion and the Dark

Orion and the Dark is one of the most rewatchable animated movies made by Netflix. As its name suggests, it is an unexpectedly dark movie considering it’s aimed predominantly at family audiences, but its incredible voice cast also manages to bring comedic elements to the table. The movie’s narrative of a child learning to overcome his fears is pretty universal, and there are many ways that Netflix could continue Orion’s story, making a sequel seem like a perfect idea.

2) Nimona

There are a handful of Netflix movies that desperately need sequels, and Nimona is undeniably top of the list. A visually striking adaptation of ND Stevenson’s graphic novel of the same name, Nimona spins a fantasy tale that is gripping, gorgeous, and incredibly fun. It’s by far one of Netflix’s most underrated movies, and is perhaps one of the platform’s animated films most deserving of a follow-up sooner rather than later.

1) Swapped

Netflix’s most recent animated success, Swapped, is another of its animated movies that desperately needs a sequel. It follows a small woodland creature and a bird who are transformed into one another’s species, forcing them to cooperate in order to survive their adventure. It proved an immediate success for Netflix, so it’s the most logical contender for a swift sequel announcement in order to capitalize on its popularity.

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