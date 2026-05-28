Why Netflix’s Record-Breaking Animated Movie That Beat KPop Demon Hunters Has Divided Critics & Audiences

Netflix‘s new animated movie is breaking records, even surpassing KPop Demon Hunters with its first-week numbers. But despite Swapped‘s impressive early performance, which saw the Netflix film raking in 38.7 million views from May 4 to May 10, it’s splitting critics and general audiences. Swapped debuted on the streamer on May 1, bringing viewers into a valley where all the animals are divided. Michael B. Jordan’s Pookoo, Ollie, learns at a young age not to trust any other species — a stance that’s challenged when a run-in with a magical pod finds him swapping bodies with a Javan named Ivy (Juno Temple).

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Given the movie’s vibrant animation and recognizable cast, it’s no surprise it’s getting attention in the wake of its release. However, while Swapped‘s initial performance may trump that of KPop Demon Hunters, its reviews are less united. Netflix’s 2025 sensation boasts a strong 91% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and a higher 99% from general audiences, which bodes well for KPop Demon Hunters‘ future releases. By contrast, Swapped‘s Rotten Tomatoes numbers — 67% from critics and 88% from general audiences — demonstrate a more mixed response.

Why Swapped Is Proving Divisive Among Critics & General Audiences

Image courtesy of Netflix

Even with its impressive cast and animation, Swapped is dividing its audience — and one of the reasons is somewhat surprising. Perhaps the biggest complaint plaguing Netflix’s animated film is that it’s too predictable and straightforward. It doesn’t do anything new with its medium or genre, nor does it take many risks with its narrative. Instead, it utilizes common tropes to tell a story that most people have seen before. Its villain twist is fun, but it’s one of the few details that makes Swapped stand out.

In the film’s defense, there are plenty of animated children’s movies that follow formulaic structures to success. Yet audiences are clearly craving something different, a need that a title like KPop Demon Hunters addresses. In addition to telling a middle-of-the-road story, Swapped is getting flak for failing to pack an emotional punch. Its characters are likable enough, its themes of connection and community are more important than ever, and yet, many are finding the film to be largely forgettable. Its main personalities and lessons aren’t sticking beyond the credits, and even its humor is lacking compared to so many other animated projects.

Due to a Divided Reception, Swapped’s Legacy Won’t Match KPop Demon Hunters’ in the Long Run

Netflix

The complaints about Swapped are valid, though its familiar and comfortable narrative still seems to be resonating with some viewers. Combined with its strong early viewership numbers, its positive reviews are enough to warrant a sequel. However, its legacy is unlikely to be as long lasting as that of KPop Demon Hunters because of its mixed reception. The half of reviewers who aren’t as keen on Swapped‘s story won’t be likely to tune in for a sequel, and even those who have good things to say about the movie may not be invested enough to watch another film.

Swapped doesn’t leave many threads open, either, which means it would need to reinvent itself to justify continuing. Something like KPop Demon Hunters has enough lore and spinoff potential to keep people engaged far longer. Of course, this doesn’t mean Swapped isn’t worth the watch — but whether it will continue to dominate Netflix’s film lineup is debatable.

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