Obsession‘s premiere on Netflix has continued the horror film’s milestone run in 2026. After becoming a breakout phenomenon, Obsession had an impressive theatrical run ($524 million against a budget of less than $1 million) that was sustained almost entirely by word-of-mouth, and has since topped streaming charts after premiering on digital platforms, then Universal’s Peacock platform, and now Netflix.

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With that kind of success, it shouldn’t be surprising that there is already talk of writer/director Curry Barker working on a sequel. However, in the era of turning breakout films into franchise IPs, we’d be remiss to look at Obsession and not see the potential franchise-starter that it really is. In fact, the film opens such a big window of opportunity that Barker and Co. would be foolish not to seize it while it’s right in front of them.

Who Is BehindObsession’s One Wish Willow Company?

Universal

One of Obsession‘s greatest achievements as an indie horror film is spooning in just the right amount contextual lore to make the core story work. The film hinges on Bear Bailey (Michael Johnsto) successfully using the “One Wish Willow” sold at a local cyrstal shop to make his crush Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette) love him. The film never gets too booged down explaining why the novelty item is actually magical, and even doubles-down on the unexplained mystery by featuring a haunting scene where Bear speaks with a customer sevice representative from One Wish WIllow on the phone. The rep clearly understands how real mysteical objects are, and how precarious the wishes can be. The rep also clearly understands that it’s some entity possessing Nikki and not the real person Bear is interacting with, as he has the ability to channel the real Nikki’s voice (screaming in horror) over the phone cal.

Bear quickly hangs up the call at that point, but our minds haven’t stopped working: Who is One Wish Willow’s customer service rep, and how does he have so much mystical insight? Obsession also teases that the company sells several mystical novelties, and generally seems like a company of supernatural curiosities. That’s an idea that can be mined to create an entire Obsession universe, which would explore what other novelties from the One Wish Willow company, and the cursed effects they unleash on unsuspecting customers. And if you don’t think a horror movie franchise based on a collection of supernatural curiosities is a concept that can work, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to the genre.

Obsession Could Be The Next Conjuring

Warner Bros. Pictures

In 2013, filmmaker James Wan made a classic haunted house horror movie called The Conjuring, based on the cases of real-life demonologist/exorcist couple, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film cost just $20 million and ended up making nearly $320 million at the box office. Wan and the producers (including former DC Studios head Peter Safran) took just one small part of that world (Ed and Lorraine’s room of cursed or possessed objects like the Annabelle doll) and blew it out into an entire franchise universe which is now 10-films strong and still counting, with a prequel film on the way.

Not only did multiple artifacts from Ed and Lorraine’s office get spun off into their own films, but those spinoffs turned into their own franchises, with Annabelle getting an entire trilogy, The Nun getting two films, while the main Conjuring series remained the Avengers of the franchise during its four-flm run, drawing the fanbase back for each of the next major chapters in Ed and Lorraine’s life and career together, and the overarching prophecy of doom they had to contend with.

Warner Bros.

If it worked with The Conjuring, you can bet that it will work just as well with Obsession and its lore. The series should follow suit exactly: put out a sequel film (especially one that deals with Nikki’s fate after the first film) and make sure it opens a full door to spinoffs. All that requires is a bit more investigation and reveals about the One Wish Willow company and its employees; just one scene or sequence would do the job.

Do you want to see Obsession expand into a bigger horror universe? Let us know your ideas in the comments!