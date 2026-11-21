Not many movies have made a bigger impact on pop culture in 2026 than Obsession. After its initial debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, the movie hit theaters in May 2026 and became a massive hit that is now set to hit Netflix. It grossed more than $500 million on a budget of less than $1 million, while also receiving widespread acclaim from critics and casual moviegoers. There has even been significant talk of star Inde Navarrette getting nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, which doesn’t often happen for stars of horror projects. Obsession has fittingly become something of an obsession for film fans everywhere.

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Of course, whenever a movie becomes such a huge success, rumors start to swirl about a sequel. That’s especially true when a project is made on such a small budget and ends up dominating at the box office. Studios want more of that kind of profit, meaning Obsession 2 has been brought up several times. Both Inde Navarrette and writer/director Curry Barker have discussed the future of Obsession and each has some unique concepts for what that could feature. Obsession might feel like it works well as a standalone story, but these ideas could open the door for something special.

Inde Navarrette Has An Interesting Idea For An Obsession Sequel

Inde Navarrette has shot into stardom because of Obsession, evidenced by the Oscars buzz and her landing a coveted role in the MCU’s take on the X-Men. Despite her busy schedule, Navarrette said she’d be open to returning for a sequel. She said, “I would totally be open to doing a sequel. Are you kidding me? Who am I to say no? And what is she doing afterwards?” Navarrette would like to see a sequel explore Nikki’s grief process after the shocking conclusion of Obsession.

She added, “When things happen that are completely out of our control, like losing a loved one, losing a parent, losing autonomy, having an experience that wasn’t your fault, it’s very difficult to understand anything. She’s just starting the grief process.” While this is an interesting idea, it would be hard to see how the One Wish Willow would play a part since Nikki already used one. The sequel could pick up years later and maybe have Nikki be part of another wish, reigniting her greatest fears.

Curry Barker Would Take An Obsession Sequel In A Totally Unique Direction

For those purists who love a film like Obsession and would like to see it remain a standalone project, Curry Barker’s idea for what could be next is better for you. He spoke with Deadline about a plot hole in the film, saying that things are far too normal in a world where people use the One Wish Willow. There would be absurd things like dragons around, yet there aren’t, so Barker noted, “Every time someone makes a wish, they enter into an alternate reality where their wish comes true, so you’re not experiencing everybody’s wish at the same time.”

He admits that the wish about money falling from the ceiling breaks that logic, so there are issues, but the concept is solid. In fact, Barker suggested a sequel concept for an anthology series that would play into that. “Each episode is a different wish that goes completely off the rails. Maybe I’ll direct the pilot with the same DP, and you could invite other filmmakers to kind of give their spin at it. That would be really cool.”

What would you like to see in an Obsession sequel? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section!