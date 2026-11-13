Original Fantastic Four Actor’s Marvel Return Would Make Perfect Sense Based on This Comic Book Storyline

Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic seems to be one of the most important heroes in Avengers: Doomsday, which isn’t surprising considering that he has become one of the faces of the MCU since his introduction in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pascal is one of the biggest stars working today, and since he’s playing one of Marvel’s most iconic characters, it would be idiotic for Marvel Studios to not be utilizing this to its fullest potential.

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However, it is strange that, as one of Marvel’s most multiversal characters, Reed Richards hasn’t done much multiverse stuff in the Multiverse Saga. Now that this phase of the MCU is coming to an end with 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, it looks like the time is now to introduce one of Richards’ most fantastic comic book storylines, and with it, bring back a former Mister Fantastic actor.

Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards Could Return In An MCU Council Of Reeds

Image Courtesy of Fox

Although he isn’t technically the first live-action Reed Richards, Ioan Gruffudd’s Mister Fantastic is the feature film version of the character that most Marvel fans were introduced to. Gruffudd’s iteration of the character made his debut in 2005’s Fantastic Four, and he reprised the role in the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Although neither of these films was particularly great, many Marvel fans have a soft spot for Gruffudd’s version of the character, especially when compared to his successor in 2015’s Fan4stic.

While several previous Marvel actors have returned in the Multiverse Saga, such as Patrick Stewart, Wesley Snipes, and even Chris Evans, who reprised his role as Johnny Storm from the 2005 film in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, there has been no sign of Gruffudd. Despite this, the actor has said that he would happily return as Reed Richards in the MCU. According to Gruffudd, “I would be there in a heartbeat. Should I ever get the call from Marvel to come back and don the blue costume with the Fantastic Four emblem on it, I’d be there in a heartbeat. Of course I would.”

Since Gruffudd is interested, the MCU just has to find the right way to introduce him. Luckily, the comics already provide a perfect option: the Interdimensional Council of Reeds. Introduced in 2009, the Council is a collection of Reed Richard variants who developed multiversal travel, allowing them to come together. The collection of some of the greatest minds in the multiverse works on some of Marvel Comics’ most complex problems, with them having the stated desire to “solve everything.”

By introducing the Council of Reeds to the MCU, tons of Mister Fantastic variants could appear alongside each other. Since the MCU has established that the 2005 Fantastic Four series takes place in its own timeline, it could be revealed that Gruffudd’s Reed developed multiversal travel, allowing him to become part of the Council. Thus, Gruffudd and Pascal’s iterations of the characters could work together to face Doom or other multiversal threats, uniting two of the most iconic live-action Mister Fantastic actors.

If The MCU Is Going To Introduce The Council, It Doesn’t Have Long

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are set to end the Multiverse Saga. While we don’t know what is next for the MCU, it is likely that the franchise will move away from telling stories centered on the multiverse. Thus, if Marvel wants to bring back Gruffudd, the only places it could realistically happen are the next two Avengers films.

The Interdimensional Council of Reeds hasn’t been set up yet, and it seems unlikely that the Avengers films would take the time to introduce and explain it. This is a shame, as it is one of the most interesting Marvel Comics elements to be introduced in the 21st century. While there may simply be no room for it in the MCU, it would be a wasted opportunity to not include Gruffudd’s Reed before the end of the Multiverse Saga.

So, if Doomsday and Secret Wars can’t feature the Council, the films need to find a different way to fold Gruffudd in. With characters from FOX’s X-Men movies appearing in Doomsday, it shouldn’t be hard to include the Fantastic Four as well. Even if it’s just a cameo, it would be great to see this take on Reed Richards return, and since Gruffudd is on board, the ball is in Marvel’s court.

Do you think we will see Gruffudd’s Reed return in Doomsday? Let us know what you think on the ComicBook Forum!