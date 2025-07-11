John Krasinski Joins Pedro Pascal in Fantastic Four’s Council of Reeds Fan Art

It’s nearly time to welcome Marvel’s First Family back to the big screen. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be the second Marvel Studios film to release in 2025, pits the titular team against Galactus, who is famous for eating planets. It’s unclear what their plan to defeat him is, but they’re going to need Reed Richards to be on his A-game if they want to come out on top. First Steps‘ marketing reveals that Mister Fantastic blames himself for stretching the bounds of space and inviting a being like Galactus to plant his flag on Earth. While it can’t be easy to shoulder that burden, at least he can rest easy knowing he’s not the only version of himself to end up in a tough spot.

Of course, Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic isn’t the first one to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another version of the character, played by John Krasinski, makes a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a member of Earth-838’s Illuminati. He doesn’t last long because he makes an enemy out of the Scarlet Witch, but with time travel in play, there’s no doubt that First Steps‘ Reed could make contact with his variant. Marvel fans are very aware of that, so they’re releasing fan art that depicts the two heroes together.

The image shows four different versions of Reed together. The two that should be familiar to MCU fans are right in the center. However, as the caption below the art explains, four minds are better than two, so Miles Teller and Ioan Gruffudd are also present. They headline 2015’s Fan4stic and Tim Story’s two Fantastic Four movies, respectively, and while they don’t get much love because their projects are less-than-stellar, there’s no doubt they would be welcome in the MCU.

Could the Council of Reeds Form in the MCU?

The Council of Reeds is a popular concept in the pages of Marvel Comics. Essentially, whenever Mister Fantastic thinks a problem is too big, he calls on his variants for help. They work nonstop until they come up with a solution, and sometimes, their actions can seem unsavory. However, they’re always looking at things from an analytical standpoint, measuring whether the needs of the many outweigh the needs of a few. That debate is certainly going to be part of First Steps‘ as the Fantastic Four decides what to do about Galactus. Rather than putting all the pressure on his friends, though, Reed may very well pick up the multiverse phone.

Despite being a major part of Phase 5, the Council of Kangs is unlikely to return, which leaves a massive void in the franchise. Given that Reed is a distant relative of the Conqueror, he could pick up where he left off and ensure that the MCU has a group looking out for its best interests. It would be an easy way to bring actors like Teller and Gruffudd into the fold without having to carve out major roles for them.

There also may not be another opportunity for the Council of Reeds to form after First Steps because Doctor Doom is waiting in the wings to do serious damage to the multiverse. While Pascal’s Reed may only be looking out to save his own world, he could save countless others if he asks a few familiar faces for help.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.

