New Avengers: Doomsday Footage Revealed the Biggest Difference in the Fantastic Four’s Earth

As Avengers: Doomsday inches closer, Marvel has amped up the teasers and recently aired an exclusive trailer for the MLB World Series. Starring baseball players Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, Jacob Misiorowski, Junior Camiero, and Randy Arozarena, a major difference between Earth 616 — as the Marvel Cinematic Universe claims it is, despite fans clamoring otherwise — and Earth 828, the home of the Fantastic Four.

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For the Fantastic Four — with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) stepping up to the plate in the teaser — the Dodgers never left Brooklyn. While they may be the Brooklyn Dodgers for the Fantastic Four, audiences of 616 know too well that the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles before the 1958 season. Fantastic Four: First Steps may have committed to that retro aesthetic, but Earth 616 and Earth 828 are supposedly on par timewise. All things considered, the Dodgers should’ve moved.

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Why the Brooklyn Dodgers Moved

Under president and chief stockholder Walter O’Malley, the Brooklyn Dodgers had a very successful 1950s. They won 913 games, won World Championships in 1955 and 1959, and won five National League Pennants in 1952, 1953, 1956, and 1959. Given the Dodgers’ success and updates to other club’s stadiums, O’Malley wanted a more modern stadium for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Unfortunately, his request could not be fulfilled by officials in New York. Los Angeles was a different story.

Not only did the Brooklyn Dodgers move in 1958, but another team did as well. The New York Giants, originally named the New York Gothams, also moved. It was a sensible move given the fact that the Brooklyn Dodgers had been their longtime rival. While the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles, the Giants moved to San Francisco. It was considered an effort to bring baseball to all parts of the country, and the Dodgers and Giants would frequently face off against each other.

In Earth 828, the Dodgers staying in New York likely means that the New York Giants stayed as well, unless the Giants followed some other rival to California. But if the New York Giants stayed, does that mean there’s no football team of the same name? The New York Giants, as football fans know them today, were established in 1925, long after the original New York Giants left. Maybe New York has two teams going by the same name, which would be funny, albeit confusing for those who don’t follow sports.

The MCU Set Up a Hilarious Opportunity

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At first, a Doomsday sneak peek premiering during the World Series felt odd. Yes, it’s a major sports championship, and by the time the Super Bowl rolls around, Doomsday will have already come out, so a World Series ad spot makes sense. Still, how much was baseball going to do with the MCU? Yet, a baseball-centric spot about the Fantastic Four fit perfectly.

Reed Richards may be more of a nerd than a jock, but Ben Grimm is a massive sports fan. If the MCU is to continue the thread set up in the trailer, whether in passing or in an after-credits scene, it would be Ben Grimm who’s gonna react to learning that his favorite team has moved. The Fantastic Four are proud New Yorkers; they’re hardly going to root for a team from California. Will it make them become Yankees fans, or, even worse, root for the Mets? It’d be a hilarious gag, even if the MCU is looking for a more serious tone with Doomsday.

The New York Dodgers staying in town likely means that the city managed to find them a larger, more modern stadium back in the 1950s. No doubt this likely had ripple effects, such as more money going into the city through sports tourism, and given the team’s impact on baseball through historic moves such as drafting Jackie Robinson, it’d be curious what other tidbits the MCU might reveal about Earth-828.

What other ripple effects may exist on Earth 828? Comment below!