Original Fantastic Four Actor Ready to Return if Marvel Calls Him: “Be There In a Heartbeat”

The MCU has brought back several old actors to reprise their original roles, even if just for multiversal roles, and one original Fantastic Four actor wants to do the same. In a recent interview with Mini Superheroes Today, Ioan Gruffudd revealed that he would love to come back to play Reed Richards. When asked if he would love to return if there were a Council of Reeds in the MCU, he said he would jump at the chance to return one more time if Kevin Feige or anyone at Marvel called him with the opportunity. Since Chris Evans already reprised the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, this could always be a possibility.

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In the interview, Gruffudd said, “I would be there in a heartbeat. Should I ever get the call from Marvel to come back and don the blue costume with the Fantastic Four emblem on it, I’d be there in a heartbeat. Of course I would.”

Ioan Gruffudd Speculates on Where Reed Richards Would Be Now

Image Courtesy of Fox

The Fantastic Four is in the MCU, with Pedro Pascal starring as Reed Richards, and it is very different from Ioan Gruffudd’s performance or Miles Teller’s after him. All three versions of the character were very different from each other, and that is why the idea of a Council of Reeds is so interesting. The MCU has already shown the Council of Kangs, so the idea is not unheard of in the universe, but the Council of Reeds was such an interesting idea in the comics, with these Reed Richards variants not always the best of people, and some of them being downright evil.

However, when asked, Gruffudd said that his version wouldn’t be evil at all. When asked where his version of Reed would be 20 years later, he said he would still be “the world’s greatest nerd” and would be deep into his science and books and driving people crazy as he tries to crack the secrets of the universe. However, he said that he would be a great hero when he needed to be. This fits perfectly with his portrayal of Reed Richards in both Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). Now, if there were an evil version in the Council of Reeds, that would easily be Teller’s, as he played the Ultimate version of Reed, who became the Maker in the comics.

The Interdimensional Council of Reeds debuted in Marvel Comics in Dark Reign: Fantastic Four #5 (2009), with their first full appearance in Fantastic Four #570 (2009) by Jonathan Hickman and Dale Eaglesham. They differed from the Reed Richards from Earth-616 because they all gave up their families and teammates to take on what they considered to be the greater good, which was putting their brains together to change the multiverse for the better, at least in their minds. From the sound of it, Gruffudd’s Reed Richards would never fit into this role anyway, but seeing him back in the MCU, even for a small cameo, would be a great moment for fans of the original Fox movies.

Do you want to see Ioan Gruffudd back in the role of Reed Richards in an MCU cameo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.