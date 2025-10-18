The Perfect Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Was Quietly Set Up 19 Years Ago

The perfect prequel movie to the Pirates of the Caribbean film series was teased 19 years ago, and we still want to see it play out as one of the franchise’s next instalments. The original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy defined the 2000s, with the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his rag-tag pirate crews proving to be incredibly entertaining. However, as well as containing moments of comedy and action-packed thrills, the Pirates of the Caribbean film series also had a huge amount of heart – particularly in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest in 2006.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest introduced Bill Nighy to the film series as Davy Jones, the near-immortal god of passing to the afterlife and the Captain of the legendary ghost ship, the Flying Dutchman. Nighy’s inclusion in Dead Man’s Chest helped the movie cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office, and also provided the opportunity to explore Davy Jones’ tragic backstory. We only caught a glimpse of Davy Jones’ previous life with Calypso, the goddess of the sea, however, but we want to see more.

Davy Jones & Calypso’s Backstory Deserves to Be Explored in More Detail

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and its sequel, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, revealed Davy Jones and Naomie Harris’ Calypso had been lovers. Calypso tasked Jones as a young sailor with collecting the souls of those who died at sea and ferrying them to the worlds beyond. Jones could only set foot on dry land once every ten years, and he planned to reunite with Calypso there, but she missed their meeting. Jones subsequently helped the Pirate Brethren to imprison Calypso in human form, and he tore out his own heart in guilt.

We only got a brief rundown of Davy Jones and Calypso’s backstory in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, but this tale is grand enough to hold a movie on its own. It would be fantastic to get a prequel movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that explores Davy Jones and Calypso’s history in more detail. Not only could this be a great way to reintroduce us to the franchise after its eight-year hiatus, but this could also set up a host of new spinoffs and prequels to expand the world, rather than always following Jack Sparrow.

A sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie is in development, which is expected to feature returning cast members as well as franchise newcomers. While it’s possible Bill Nighy’s Davy Jones could return, it seems unlikely he’ll reprise his role after 18 years. A number of spinoffs are also in production, however, including those starring Margot Robbie and Ayo Edebiri, so it’s possible that Davy Jones and Calypso’s story could be explored in a prequel movie in the franchise’s future, which would be a touching and romantic instalment in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

