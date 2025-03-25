Bond 26: Spider-Man and Harry Potter Producers Board Amazon’s James Bond Movie

It’s official: Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal is taking a swing at 007. Following recent reports that the Spider-Verse franchise producer was in talks to shepherd the first James Bond film from Amazon MGM Studios — which recently assumed creative control of the franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson — the studio announced on Tuesday that Pascal and Harry Potter producer David Heyman are bringing Bond back to the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former Sony Pictures Entertainment chairperson is producing via her Pascal Pictures, which produced Sony’s Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy with Marvel Studios. Heyman is producing through his UK-based Heyday Films, the production company behind Warner Bros.’ Wizarding World saga of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

“We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility,” said Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti. “Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”

“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement. “We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit, the Pascal-Heyman deal is for the still-untitled Bond 26 rather than an ongoing pact.

During her tenure as Chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, Pascal oversaw the Daniel Craig-led Bond films Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and 2012’s Skyfall, the first Bond film to gross over $1 billion at the global box office. Heyman, as producer of another storied British franchise, shepherded the eight-movie Harry Potter saga, which grossed a combined $7.7 billion between 2001 and 2011.

Pascal and Heyman are currently co-producing Jay Kelly, a dramedy directed by Noah Baumbach and starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, for Netflix. Pascal’s projects at Amazon MGM Studios include Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, starring Zendaya, and the upcoming Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage. The Prime Video series reunites Pascal with Sony’s Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are also directing the Pascal-produced Project Hail Mary for Amazon MGM.

Heyman is among the most successful and prolific British film producers. Besides the Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, he produced Quentin Tarantino’s Best Picture-nominated Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, and acclaimed dramas Gravity and Marriage Story. Heyman’s Heyday Fims produced the first two Paddington films as well as Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, and Robbie’s Barbie, which became the highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros. in 2023.



