First Look at Robert Pattinson as James Bond Revealed, And It’s Perfect

After weeks of speculation and men rumored for the job, Robert Pattinson has officially been confirmed as the next James Bond. Reports and rumors have flooded the internet for some time now about the men who had auditioned for James Bond in the upcoming film from director Denis Villeneuve, including some claiming other stars had booked the part, but now Amazon MGM has announced that The Batman and Primetime star will slip into the iconic tuxedo and take on the part of 007. Confirming Pattinson for the job was just the first part of the big announcement, though, as the studio has also revealed a first look at him in character.

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News that the James Bond casting was near came with reports that the finalists were undergoing a screen test for the role, and it looks like what Amazon MGM has released may be the only bits of footage of Pattinson in character that they captured. In addition to a brief video of Pattinson in costume and holding a gun, an official image of him as 007 was also released. Both images show an actor who looks perfect for the part already from an aesthetic point, but it’s Pattinson’s career outside Bond that proves he’s a great fit for the role.

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First Look at Robert Pattinson as James Bond 007

Though once best known for his role in the Twilight franchise, Robert Pattinson has blazed a distinct trail as a performer since leaving that series behind. This year alone, the actor has appeared in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime, and that’s before his upcoming role in Dune: Part Three, his first movie with director Denis Villeneuve that almost certainly helped him land the part. That follows appearances in a bevy of different roles across genres, like last year’s Die My Love and Mickey 17, on top of his place in The Batman and its upcoming sequel.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Every actor who eventually became James Bond had a career prior to playing the part (save Australian star George Lazenby), with many taking on a role that felt like an audition for Bond. Daniel Craig’s role in Layer Cake became his calling card for 007, as did Pierce Brosnan in Remington Steele and even Roger Moore in The Saint. Pattinson has one too: his role in Bond-obsessive Christopher Nolan’s 2020 movie Tenet. Even beyond that, his part in The Batman proved that he could not only handle a major franchise (despite working on the indie-drama scene for years) but that he could bring that tortured gravitas to a mainstream movie.

It’s worth noting that the classic tuxedo that Pattinson is wearing in the footage released by Amazon doesn’t tell us much about the movie from a setting standpoint, with some fans theorizing the potential for Villeneuve’s movie to have a period setting. That said, the official image seems to indicate that this Bond will still operate in the modern world, as the weapon that he’s seen holding is affixed with a few accessories that would look out of place for the early days of Bond.

Further details about Pattinson’s place in the next James Bond movie weren’t confirmed, but previous reports indicated that Amazon had potentially given him more favorable terms than other stars up for the role, including more money per movie and fewer films on his contract. It was previously reported that Pattinson would only be contracted for three movies, compared to four that the others had to sign for. Previously, Daniel Craig signed a four-film deal when his casting was initially announced; as fans know, we eventually returned for a fifth and final film, though.