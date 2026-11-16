James Bond 26 Casts Robert Pattinson For 007

After months of speculation, the next James Bond has finally been revealed. Although there has been plenty of interest in the actor who would take up this massive mantle for much longer, the last few weeks in particular have seen much more prevalent, increasingly intense rumors and theories. Not long ago, the rumor mill had pushed out the idea that four actors were still in the running: Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and a fourth name that wasn’t identified (although reports suggested that Jacob Elordi, surprisingly, was not the fourth name).

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A few weeks after that, despite not being on that short list that was making the rounds, Robert Pattinson’s name rose to the top, even becoming a frontrunner according to some reports. All four names that had been circulating seemed like great possibilities, with former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan weighing in and giving his seal of approval for Callum Turner. Finally, though, the rumors, theories, and commentaries can all come to an end, as Robert Pattinson has officially been cast in the role.

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Robert Pattinson Is a Great Pick for James Bond

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There was plenty of excitement over the many names that have been circulating for months now, but Pattinson is undeniably a solid choice. For one, his time as Batman has almost certainly given him experience with an edge that will be well-suited to James Bond, but also, he has been in some of the most massive franchises and biggest blockbuster movies over the last 20 or so years, and he therefore more than has the acting chops. He also comes with the look and a huge, dedicated fanbase that will certainly be following him into this role. There are no doubt going to be opinions all over the place when it comes to this huge reveal, but as soon as Pattison’s name seriously entered the mix, he was always among the best contenders for this legendary role.

The official James Bond X account’s post sharing the news reflects the same, with many comments being overwhelmingly positive. One enthusiastic comment reads, “Best choice you could’ve made, holy sh—t,” and another says, “This is picture perfect casting.” Of course, there are also comments that are expressing displeasure with this outcome, with one person saying, “I don’t mind it, but man…He’s in EVERYTHING. Overexposed” (a comment which, notably, has more than 200 likes already in the 20 minutes since it’s been posted). This will no doubt be a debate for some time, but it’s impossible to say how this casting will play out until Pattinson finally hits the big screen as 007. Current rumors place that date sometime in late 2028, but that’s only speculation for now.

Are you excited about this casting, or is there another actor who you would have preferred? Let us know in the comments down below.