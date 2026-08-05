Marvel Fans Spot Hilarious Hulk Easter Egg in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Director Responds

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been out for less than a week, but fans have wasted no time picking apart the minor details. Luckily for Brand New Day, the movie has been such a success overall that, unlike some other unfortunate superhero movies throughout the last several years, picking apart the details has largely meant uncovering a host of delightful Easter eggs, from more obvious ones like Peter and Ned’s reference to The Lord of the Rings to the many, often more subtle nods to Spider-Man movies of the past, especially Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy.

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There were, of course, myriad Easter eggs connected to the MCU as well, including Hulk’s declaration of “No Banner, only Hulk,” which is something he has said in MCU movies before. Yet, that’s far from the most surprising or difficult-to-catch Hulk Easter egg in Brand New Day. Rather, there was one true blink-and-you-miss-it shot that connected back to one of the most shocking and controversial moments from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law—and the director of Brand New Day, Destin Daniel Cretton, just seemingly confirmed that audiences indeed saw what they thought they saw.

Hulk’s Son Skaar Made an Appearance in Brand New Day

When audiences watch Hulk smash through buildings and throw people’s bodies around like rag dolls, they’re almost certainly not thinking about how he’d make a great father, but questions of whether he’s father material aside, She-Hulk (controversially) confirmed that, in MCU canon, Hulk is indeed a father. In that show, Hulk’s son Skaar made an appearance, and although the story had very little breathing room on screen, as it was only revealed in the finale, it has left audiences wondering how on Earth this could have come to be—literally, in a sense, because it’s not clear how Skaar got to Earth.

Even as many of those questions remain, though, the MCU has brought Skaar back in Brand New Day, albeit in a less direct way than She-Hulk did. Namely, when Peter goes to visit Dr. Banner while he’s instructing a college class, a brief shot of a photo on Banner’s desk is shown, and it’s an image of Skaar, reportedly directly taken from She-Hulk. According to The Wrap, when pressed about this shot, Cretton didn’t say much, although he did laugh and say, “I’m glad people are finding it.”

It’s not clear at this point whether that was simply meant to be a cheeky throwaway (after all, Cretton did laugh about it) or if this will eventually turn into something greater, with Skaar potentially returning and playing a bigger role in the MCU. Honestly, the former seems more likely, if only because it’s difficult to imagine a more involved story with Skaar proving very popular. Many viewers were already annoyed by his appearance in She-Hulk and the implications his debut had for Banner’s MCU story. Even so, with this being his second MCU appearance, it’s not off the table that Skaar could actually return yet again, perhaps with an even more prominent role next time.