New Look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Returning MCU Villain Reveals Best Look at New Armor

Even the toys can’t be stopped in the run-up to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Hasbro has been quick to unveil some new things that could give us a glimpse into what we might be able to expect from some of the characters’ looks. And while it’s exciting to know we’re getting Savage Hulk, and potentially even Maestro, what’s even more exciting is the newly revealed villain making their MCU film debut.

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There is officially a toy aimed at younger fans that showcases Mac Gargan’s full Scorpion armor, which Hasbro proudly showed off at CCXP. And while it’s still unknown how often we’ll see Scorpion’s helmet in the film, comic fans can get excited to know it will at least appear in a few scenes. And while the costumes we get from the film may look different in the final product, it’s worth noting that Hasbro has stated that the toy designs are “inspired” by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It’s a Great Glimpse Into What to Expect from Scorpion’s Look

Courtesy of Hasbro

It was first announced in August of last year by The Hollywood Reporter that Michael Mando would return as Mac Gargan, who debuted as a character in an after-credits scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor was also spotted in set photos from October 2025, where his character was seen wearing a prison jumpsuit and being led out of a helicopter. But this will officially mark the first time Mando suits up as Scorpion after vowing revenge against Spider-Man for sending him back to prison in Homecoming.

Hopefully, the few crumbs we’ve gotten as more details about the movie continue to emerge are setting audiences up for Scorpion as the main villain in Brand New Day. And while it’s going to prove difficult to balance all of the moving parts that we know are officially set up for the film, not utilizing Gargan to his fullest potential, or, even worse, only showing him for a handful of moments as a B-level villain or cronie to another big bad, would be a disservice both to fans and to Mando, who has been wholly underutilized in his time in the MCU, having disappered for the last two Spider-Man films.

Courtesy of Hasbro

What are your thoughts on Hasbro’s design for their Scorpion toy? Is this the version of the villain you’re hoping to see in the movie? Let us know in the comments, and then join the conversation over at the ComicBook forum.