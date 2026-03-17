Spider-Man Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Why Peter Parker Is So Brutally Beaten in Brand New Day

Marvel and Sony are finally giving viewers a first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but this is no ordinary trailer. Instead, clips from the Brand New Day trailer are releasing online, originally posted by fan accounts on Instagram and then (naturally) going viral shortly after. It’s a very different approach, and it’s naturally leading to even more intense speculation. Most trailers weave shots together to create a narrative, but the lack of one here means every detail is being pored over.

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This may be a “Brand New Day” for Peter Parker, but it’s clearly going to be a tough one. The second Brand New Day clip features an exhausted, beaten Peter Parker collapsing on the floor. It’s clear the webhead is suffering for his heroism, but what could have possibly left Spider-Man in such a state?

Spider-Man Fans Are Convinced the Answer… is the Scorpion

Scorpion poison? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2bP9ZP2WEM — Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates (@spideyupdated) March 17, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to feature multiple villains, and one is particularly interesting: Michael Mando’s Scorpion, who hasn’t been seen since Homecoming in 2017. In the comics, Scorpion was a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson to figure out Spider-Man’s secret identity by following Peter Parker. He failed (spider-sense makes for a very useful alarm system), but became obsessive enough that he was willing to undergo an experimental procedure that would turn him into a spider-slayer – the Scorpion.

The Scorpion was literally engineered to be the one being who could beat Spider-Man. This means he tends to match Peter Parker blow-for-blow; but, even more dangerously, he’s notable for a massive prosthetic tail. Different versions of the tail have been equipped with various weapons, but the most iconic (and appropriate) is a poisonous barb. What’s more, Scorpion’s tail tends to move at such speed that even Spider-Man’s incredible powers aren’t enough to allow him to dodge. It’s easy to imagine a scenario where the MCU’s Peter Parker, unaware what he’s facing, gets stung.

Naturally this is only a theory right now. But one thing’s for sure; Spider-Man is destined to take on quick a few supervillains in Brand New Day, and these shots have already confirmed he’ll be taking a beating. The Scorpion really does feel like the most appropriate foe to leave Peter Parker in this state, and that collapse certainly looks like poisoning. The interesting question, though, is how Spider-Man will recover from that toxin given he appears to have no-one else in his life to support him.

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