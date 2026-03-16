We Aren’t Getting Spider-Man vs. Kingpin, but the Next Best Thing Is Happening 3 Times This Year

Kingpin won’t be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but luckily, the best next thing is going to happen in three different Spider-Man projects in 2026. For years, fans have been begging to see Spider-Man fight Wilson Fisk in a movie. While Fisk is most associated with Daredevil nowadays, he started as a Spider-Man villain. So, seeing Spidey take on the Kingpin of Crime on the big screen would be a dream come true for many fans, even if it probably isn’t going to happen.

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Wilson Fisk is the Mayor of New York City in the MCU, and he will return in March in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. While this is exciting, it isn’t scratching the itch that many Spider-Man fans have, as he probably won’t be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Fisk seems to be caught up in rights issues, meaning that Marvel may not be able to use him in an MCU movie. This is a shame, but luckily, another character like Kingpin will be appearing in some upcoming projects.

Tombstone Will Appear In 3 Spider-Man Projects This Year

While he isn’t Wilson Fisk, Tombstone is a character who is pretty similar to the Kingpin. Like Fisk, Tombstone is a powerful gangster who is always operating in the shadows of New York City. He is also known for his immense strength, with Tombstone’s superpowers making him even more powerful than Fisk. While Tombstone isn’t as popular as Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin or Doc Ock, 2026 is finally putting him in the spotlight.

First, Tombstone will appear in Amazon Prime Video’s Spider-Noir series. He hasn’t been included as part of the main cast, meaning that his role may be pretty small. However, some official Spider-Noir art showed off the character, confirming his inclusion.

Second, Tombstone will appear as one of the main villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The character will be played by Krondon, and will face off against Spidey and possibly The Punisher in the film. Many aspects of the story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day aren’t known yet, but it is exciting that Tombstone will finally be making his MCU debut in such a high-profile project.

Finally, Tombstone is expected to return in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2, which has a release window of Fall 2026. The first season of the animated Disney+ series heavily focused on Lonnie Lincoln, with him starting out as one of Peter’s classmates and ending with him getting his near-indestructible skin. His downfall into villainy will probably be explored in season 2, continuing the character’s origin story.

So, while it is sad that Wilson Fisk won’t appear in Brand New Day, it is exciting that another street-level criminal will be getting so much love this year. Tombstone is a fantastic character that will show off a side of Spider-Man that hasn’t been seen in the MCU. Plus, several different versions of him will get the spotlight in other projects.

Tombstone’s Brand New Day Inclusion Could Contain A Link To Wilson Fisk

Even if Fisk doesn’t appear in Brand New Day, Tombstone could set up his appearance in a future project. In Marvel Comics, Tombstone has worked for Kingpin before. Now that Wilson Fisk is the mayor of New York City, Fisk is turning a blind eye to organized crime. He could be working with Tombstone, using him as an enforcer to carry out his agenda that he can’t directly work on from City Hall.

It is possible that Peter could discover connections between Tombstone and Fisk in Brand New Day, setting up a two-part story that will continue in the sequel. This could also explain why the Punisher is involved. Frank Castle already has a rivalry with Fisk due to his imprisonment at the end of Daredevil: Born Again season 1. Now that he has escaped, Fisk could be going after his enforcers, and Tombstone could be on that list.

Even if Tombstone doesn’t work for Fisk, Fisk’s presence will undoubtedly be felt in Brand New Day. He has made vigilantism illegal in New York City, meaning that Spidey’s job will probably get a little more difficult. Fisk’s face is plastered everywhere, and Spider-Man might even get the chance to encounter Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Fisk probably won’t appear in Brand New Day, but it is hard for the film to completely avoid any connections between Spider-Man and Kingpin.