7 Powers You Didn’t Know Spider-Man Had

Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and relatable superheroes in comic history. Unlike many other heroes, Peter Parker is defined not just by his powers but by his humanity. In the comics, Spider-Man’s powers make him a formidable hero, but his real strength lies in his determination and heart.

He’s a character who has faced unimaginable loss, from the death of Uncle Ben to Gwen Stacy, yet he continues to fight for justice. His legacy extends far beyond Peter Parker, inspiring countless others to don the mask, such as Miles Morales, Ben Reilly (Scarlet Spider), and even his daughter Mayday Parker in alternate timelines. Here are powers you didn’t know Spider-Man had.

7. Superhuman Strength (Beyond What You Think)

Spider-Man’s strength is often underestimated, but in the comics, he has consistently displayed feats of raw power that rival some of Marvel’s strongest heroes. While many know he can lift cars and stop speeding vehicles, comic readers have witnessed moments where his strength far exceeds expectations. For instance, in The Amazing Spider-Man #33, Peter lifts tons of rubble off himself in a flooded room, powered by sheer will. Spider-Man’s official strength class allows him to lift over 10 tons, though adrenaline and extreme situations have allowed him to exceed this limit.

6. Spider-Sense Evolution

Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense is one of his most iconic abilities, but in the comics, it’s far more complex and evolved than just a simple danger alarm. Initially introduced as a tool to warn him of imminent harm, later storylines revealed that it can function almost as a form of precognition. In extreme cases, Spider-Sense has been shown to function as a near-psychic ability, warning Peter of threats across great distances. Additionally, his Spider-Sense adapts to his enemies. Against Venom and Carnage, who can cloak themselves from it, Peter learns to anticipate their movements through sheer instinct and experience. It’s a power that has grown with him, making it one of his most versatile tools.

5. Organic Webbing

While Spider-Man’s web-shooters are a staple of his character, there are instances in the comics where Peter Parker develops the ability to produce organic webbing. This occurred most notably in The Other: Evolve or Die storyline, where Peter undergoes a metamorphosis after being killed by Morlun. Upon his resurrection, he gains the ability to produce webbing directly from his wrists, much like a real spider. This organic webbing is stronger and more durable than his mechanical versions, and it removes his reliance on external cartridges.

Interestingly, organic webbing has appeared in alternate versions of Spider-Man as well. In the Ultimate Spider-Man comics, organic webbing is a natural result of Peter’s genetic mutation rather than a scientific invention.

4. Resistance to Toxins and Drugs

Spider-Man’s altered physiology doesn’t just give him super strength and agility. It also makes his body resistant to a variety of toxins and drugs. This resistance extends beyond poisons. In The Spectacular Spider-Man #14, the villain Vulture uses a gas that would paralyze a normal person, but Spider-Man is barely affected. Even substances like alcohol have a diminished effect on him. This resistance doesn’t make him entirely immune — powerful toxins or prolonged exposure can still harm him — but it gives him a significant edge over enemies who rely on chemical warfare.

3. Night Vision

Spider-Man’s enhanced senses also include improved vision, allowing him to see clearly in the dark. While this ability isn’t always emphasized, moments in the comics have demonstrated his ability to navigate pitch-black environments with ease. This ability stems from his spider-like physiology. Much like real spiders, Peter’s eyes are highly sensitive to changes in light and darkness, giving him a tactical advantage in stealth missions or nighttime battles. His night vision pairs well with his Spider-Sense, allowing him to detect threats even when he can’t see them clearly. While not as flashy as some of his other powers, this ability is a subtle but crucial part of his arsenal.

2. Spider-Talk (Communication with Spiders)

Though rarely explored, Spider-Man has occasionally demonstrated the ability to communicate with and control spiders. This power, often referred to as “Spider-Talk,” is most prominently featured in the Scarlet Spider storyline, where the main character realizes his hidden power and summons team of spiders. This ability is linked to his connection with the animal kingdom through his spider mutation and is similar to Ant-Man’s ability to control ants. While he doesn’t often rely on this ability, it opens up fascinating possibilities for his character. In some alternate universes, like Spider-Man Noir, this power is more pronounced, with Peter using spiders as a weapon and tool.

1. Enhanced Healing

Spider-Man’s healing factor is one of his most underrated abilities. While not as rapid as Wolverine’s or Deadpool’s, Peter Parker can recover from injuries that would incapacitate or kill a normal human. This healing ability also protects him from long-term damage. In The Other storyline, Peter survives a brutal beating from Morlun, sustaining injuries that would have left anyone else permanently disabled. His healing factor, combined with his stamina and durability, makes him one of the most resilient heroes in the Marvel Universe.

