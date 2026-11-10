Star Wars Already Has the Perfect Story for Darth Vader’s Rumored Solo Movie

Of all the Star Wars comics Dark Horse and Marvel have put out over the last three decades, few have been as perfectly suited for the big screen as Vader Down. In Jason Aaron and Kieron Gillen’s 2015 crossover, Darth Vader finds himself in a situation that would terrify just about anyone else in the galaxy. He is stranded on an Outer Rim planet, surrounded by Rebel soldiers, and cut off from the Empire. Sorry to say, the Rebels are the ones who should be terrified. With talk of a standalone Darth Vader movie making the rounds, Lucasfilm already has a story that could put one of cinema’s greatest villains back where he belongs, on the big screen.

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Published across Marvel’s Star Wars and Darth Vader titles, Vader Down takes place between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. Vader has learned that the guy who blew up the Death Star is named Skywalker and is determined to find him. His search takes him to Vrogas Vas, where he finds several squadrons of Rebel fighters. Having destroyed two squadrons of X-wings, Vader is confronted by Luke, who crashes his fighter into Vader’s TIE Advanced. Both survive. The Sith Lord is marooned on a planet full of Rebels who suddenly feel like they’ve won the lottery. The Rebel Alliance now has an opportunity that may never come again.

Lord Vader Is Cornered!

Marvel

Marvel

Marvel

The Emperor’s right-hand man is stranded without Imperial reinforcements, and they’ve got an entire army ready to take him down. It shouldn’t be much of a fight. Except it’s Darth Freaking Vader. When Rebel soldiers surround Vader and order him to surrender, he delivers one of the greatest lines ever written for the character: “All I am surrounded by is fear. And dead men.” And then Vader proceeds to make good on that promise. There’s a reason the sequence has become one of the most recognizable moments from the modern Star Wars comics.

It all makes for a fantastic movie premise. Think Predator, except instead of a few commandos being hunted by an alien creature, a whole Rebel army thinks they are hunting a single stranded Imperial officer. But that officer is Darth Vader, and the Rebels are about to find out why he’s the most feared man in the galaxy. The movie practically writes itself, mostly because it’s already been written. Still, Vader’s dogfight at the beginning would be worth paying to see. There’s even a touch of irony to the Rebels’ predicament. They destroyed the Death Star, their greatest victory over the Empire, only to find that the man hunting the pilot who did it might be a far greater problem.

One of the issues with making a solo movie about Darth Vader is that the audience already knows almost everything important about his life. We got to see Anakin Skywalker’s childhood, we saw him fall to the Dark Side, we saw his relationship with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we saw his eventual redemption. Obi-Wan Kenobi even gave Hayden Christensen another chance to explore the years between the prequel and original trilogies.

A Fun But Dark Action Star Wars Movie

Vader Down doesn’t have to discover some hitherto unknown tragedy or present another surviving Jedi for Vader to hunt. It simply takes a character that everyone knows and puts him in a situation where he can be downright scary. The original comic featured Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca, but a movie wouldn’t have to feature the whole original trilogy cast. The Rebel soldiers think they are about to capture the Empire’s most dangerous enforcer. The audience has someone to root for, but Vader remains a villain. We already know he lives for Return of the Jedi. But there’s no guarantee the Rebels sent to kill him will be as lucky. There’s also an opportunity to introduce Doctor Aphra, the morally flexible archeologist who first appeared in Gillen’s Darth Vader comics. Aphra collaborates with Vader, accompanied by Triple-Zero and BT-1, two homicidal droids who make C-3PO and R2-D2 look positively boring.

Vader Down presents a fantastic chance for Disney to adapt one of the Star Wars narratives released under its own banner. Since 2015, Marvel has been releasing comics that align with the official canon; however, none have been adapted directly for the big screen. Dave Filoni has demonstrated his willingness to draw from the franchise’s expanded universe by bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn from Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire novels into Star Wars Rebels and, ultimately, into live action in Ahsoka. When Vader Down was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015, Gillen described the premise to StarWars.com as “Vader against the entire Rebel army and fleet.” Aaron explained that the appeal was seeing Vader in a situation where he was cut off and surrounded, knowing that running and hiding wasn’t exactly his style. The creators understood that Vader didn’t need to be made sympathetic to carry his story. He just needed an army foolish enough to think it could stop him.

Hayden Christensen certainly seems willing to put the helmet back on. When he was asked about the rumored solo Vader movie in September, Christensen responded, “Of course, yeah. I would be thrilled to get to do that, but right now those are just rumors.” With Dave Filoni now helping run Lucasfilm, Christensen returning for the second season of Ahsoka, and Disney sitting on a ready-made Darth Vader adventure, if there was ever a time to bring Vader Down to the big screen, it’s now.