Star Wars Fans Excited About New Darth Vader Rumor (But Is It Even True?)

New rumors swirl that Hayden Christensen is set to return to Star Wars. Even Yoda wouldn’t be able to predict what the future holds in store for Star Wars right now. Next year is the 50th anniversary, with the original cut of A New Hope returning to cinemas and Shawn Levy’s Starfighter finally moving on from the sequel trilogy. A new leadership has taken over, with George Lucas and Lynwen Brennan now running the show as co-presidents of Lucasfilm, and we have no idea what their long-term plans are.

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New rumors are swirling online that Hayden Christensen is in the final stages of signing a multi-picture deal with Disney and Lucasfilm, and that there’s even a standalone Darth Vader movie in the works at last. These rumors were first reported by Star Wars Gaming, which – oddly enough – has now become the main source quoted on social media. Even as these rumors swirl online, then, it’s important to note there is absolutely nothing solid behind them at all. If they’re worth considering, it’s currently only as a “what if” exercise.

The first rumors began circulating online on August 20, claiming Hayden Christensen was close to signing a deal with Disney and that negotiations for his return were tied to a potential Darth Vader movie.



The claim that Hayden has now put pen to paper and signed the deal comes… — Culture Cave (@CultureCave_) August 27, 2026

Is a Darth Vader Film Really Going to Happen?

image courtesy of lucasfilm animation

It’s easy to see why the fandom is so excited about the possibility of Christensen’s return. The prequel generation has come of age, and Christensen – once mocked, along with the rest of the prequel stars – is now rightly hailed as an icon. He clearly loves being back in Star Wars, reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in both the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka shows (the latter as a Force Ghost). Lucasfilm is pivoting back towards the big screen, so it would make sense for the studio to sign him up as Darth Vader.

Vader remains Star Wars’ most important (and most celebrated) character. That was proved with the recent Maul – Shadow Lord series, where Vader returned for a lightsaber duel with Palpatine’s former apprentice. But Vader was oddly silent, and Filoni explained this at an event celebrating the show’s release. “To me, the key is not to actually give him a character,” he explained. “He’s devoid of it because he doesn’t care. Darth Vader does not care. He does not have compassion. He does not see you. He sees the thing he wants to destroy, and he will do that… He has one mission, and all of his remorse and all of his anger and all of his hate is in every swing that he does. That’s how it’s resolved.”

“This is George’s character,” Filoni continued. “This is the backbone of the whole thing. And you don’t want to do anything that interrupts that, or changes that, or diverts that.” The point is that Filoni feels pretty much everything that can be said about Darth Vader has already been said, in Lucas’ movies (and presumably in Star Wars Rebels, where Vader dueled Ahsoka). If that’s the case, what would a Darth Vader movie actually involve? There couldn’t be a character arc, because Lucasfilm’s leadership doesn’t see Vader as a character. Yes, there’d be cool scenes, but they’d risk becoming emotionally empty. I struggle to see how a writer would turn this into a strong project, beyond endlessly indulging in the “Rule of Cool.”

I can certainly see a scenario where Lucasfilm sign Hayden Christensen up for a multi-picture deal. Anakin’s Force Ghost is becoming a major part of Star Wars now, with Madeleine Roux’s novel Legacy even revealing an encounter between Anakin and Rey in the sequel era; I’d certainly love Anakin stories to continue. But, even as ill-sourced rumors swirl, I have to say the prospect of a Darth Vader return doesn’t quite excite me as much as it does others in the fanbase. Filoni’s philosophy of Darth Vader seems quite empty, meaning I can’t really see anything beyond spectacle. That wasn’t the kind of movie Lucas himself wanted to make, and I don’t think it’s the direction Star Wars should take.