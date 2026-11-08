The Sci-fi Answer to a Fantasy Epic Is Still an ’80s Masterpiece That Was Ahead of Its Time

The Last Starfighter is one of the great science fiction movies of the 1980s. It featured revolutionary computer-generated special effects, a wicked cool spaceship, and a premise that made a whole generation of arcade kids think all those quarters they were pumping into video games might actually pay off someday. Nick Castle’s 1984 film features a teenager who discovers that his favorite video game is actually a secret recruitment tool for an intergalactic defense force. It’s a sci-fi classic that lives in the shadow of Star Wars, but its biggest inspiration came from a much older tale. The Last Starfighter is basically King Arthur in space, with an arcade cabinet replacing Excalibur.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Screenwriter Jonathan Betuel came up with the idea while working in New York City, where he spent his lunch breaks at a video arcade. He was also reading T.H. White’s The Once and Future King at the time, and began to wonder what would happen if a video game worked like the sword in the stone. Instead of yanking a legendary sword from a stone, a teen could prove his destiny for greatness by conquering an arcade game. That notion became The Last Starfighter, with Lance Guest starring as Alex Rogan, its unlikely King Arthur. Betuel even put a reference in the film. When Centauri is called out for his questionable recruiting practices, Grig asks if he’s up to his old Excalibur tricks again. Centauri says he didn’t use the Excalibur Test. He employed a video game. Suggesting he’s been recruiting on Earth over a millennium ago.

Play video

The Last Starfighter Owes Its Story to One of Fantasy’s Most Influential Books

Image via Disney

The Once and Future King was published as a complete novel in 1958 and is still one of the most influential fantasy books of the 20th century. You may not have read it, but you’ve probably seen at least one of its adaptations. Its opening segment, The Sword in the Stone, was the basis of Disney’s animated classic of 1963. White’s novel was also the source for the Broadway musical Camelot and the 1967 film version that followed. The book is about a young Arthur called Wart as the wizard Merlyn prepares him for a destiny he doesn’t even know he has. Sounds familiar? It’s a setup that’s been used so many times in fantasy movies you can probably guess where the story is going before the kid even meets the wizard.

In The Last Starfighter, Alex is a teenager stuck living in a trailer park dreaming of getting out and doing something with his life. Unfortunately, his plans for college have fallen apart, and his biggest achievement is holding the high score at the local arcade. Then Centauri, played by Robert Preston, arrives in a futuristic car and offers him the opportunity of a lifetime. Alex believes he has signed some kind of endorsement deal. Instead he has been drafted into a war in interstellar space against the Ko-Dan Armada. I guess nobody bothered to tell you that in the game instructions.

Centauri is the Merlin of the movie, but Preston plays him more like Harold Hill from The Music Man than as a wise old wizard. He’s a fast-talking salesman who sees something in Alex and pulls him into a world he never knew existed. The Gunstar becomes Alex’s Excalibur, with Grig (Dan O’Herlihy) as his alien navigator and companion. They even leave a mechanical doppelganger behind to stand in for Alex while he goes off to save the galaxy. King Arthur didn’t have to worry about a robot double kissing Guinevere, but Alex has some modern problems to deal with.

Star Wars Was Also a Fantasy Movie Disguised as Science Fiction

Of course The Last Starfighter wasn’t the first movie to wrap a fantasy adventure in sci-fi garb. George Lucas famously appropriated elements from Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress when he made Star Wars, in particular the notion of an epic adventure told from the perspective of two minor characters. Lucas also borrowed from Joseph Campbell’s writings on mythology, employing the hero’s journey for Luke Skywalker’s transformation from farm boy to Jedi Knight. Add in a few Flash Gordon serials, some dogfights from World War II and a couple of samurai movies and you have the recipe for a galaxy far, far away.

Luke Skywalker and Alex Rogan have something in common. They’re both young men living in the middle of nowhere who dream of escaping from their normal lives. They both meet mysterious older men who introduce them to a much larger universe and both end up fighting to save people they’ve never met. Luke even wields a glowing sword, and becomes a knight. Lucas wasn’t exactly trying to hide the fantasy influences.

But while Luke has to train to become a Jedi, Alex has already shown he has what it takes to become a Starfighter. He simply doesn’t know it yet. The arcade cabinet is his sword in the stone, and beating the high score proves he’s worthy of piloting a Gunstar. Sure, being good at a video game doesn’t make you a hero. At first, Alex wants nothing to do with the war, especially after he learns that the Star League’s recruitment program is a whole lot deadlier than his local arcade.

The Last Starfighter Found a New Way to Tell a Very Old Story

Hollywood was having something of an Arthurian revival when The Last Starfighter opened in theaters. John Boorman’s 1981 fantasy epic Excalibur brought King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to the big screen with an incredible cast, including Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson, Helen Mirren, and future stars Liam Neeson, Patrick Stewart, and Gabriel Byrne. It’s one of the great fantasy movies of the 1980s and has enough sword fights, sorcery, and shining armor to make almost every other King Arthur adaptation look underdressed. Marion Zimmer Bradley’s 1983 novel The Mists of Avalon reimagined the legends from the perspective of the women of Camelot. Betuel went an entirely different way, avoiding swords and sorcery in favor of spaceships and video games.

Nor has Hollywood run out of ways to recycle the legend. In the BBC series Merlin, Arthur and his mentor are young men finding their way in the world, while 2019’s The Kid Who Would Be King gave a modern schoolboy a chance to wield Excalibur against an ancient evil. Even Susan Cooper’s The Dark Is Rising books managed to bring Arthurian mythology into the modern world. As long as there are kids dreaming of something bigger than their everyday lives, there seems to be room for another version of King Arthur.

For decades Hollywood has been trying to bring The Last Starfighter back to the big screen, with everyone from Steven Spielberg to Seth Rogen showing interest in the property. Original screenwriter Jonathan Betuel even collaborated with Rogue One scribe Gary Whitta on a proposed sequel, complete with concept art showing what a new generation of Starfighters might look like. Director Nick Castle was still fighting to get a sequel made in 2025, though the tangled rights issues surrounding the property have proven more difficult to conquer than the Ko-Dan Armada. But Alex Rogan finally returned in 2026 with an official comic-book continuation from Mad Cave Studios. With Betuel involved, the story follows Alex’s attempt to reestablish the Star League. Apparently, saving the galaxy once doesn’t earn you a retirement.

The Last Starfighter works because it never needs to announce itself as an Arthurian adventure. Centauri doesn’t wear a wizard’s hat, Alex doesn’t have to fight a dragon, and the Gunstar’s Death Blossom is considerably more effective against an enemy armada than a broadsword. The film’s groundbreaking CGI secured its place in the pantheon of science fiction, but underneath all those pixels is a story that has been delighting audiences for centuries. Arthur had to pull a sword out of a stone to show he was the right person to be king. Alex Rogan needed a quarter.