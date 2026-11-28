Stephen King proved to be decades ahead when it came to what became the world’s most popular television entertainment spectacle in the late 1990s and beyond. In fact, King wrote two different books that anticipated the rise of reality television long before it became a worldwide phenomenon, and at least one of the books was a legitimate precursor to the dystopian genre that would deliver future hits like Battle Royale and The Hunger Games. What is even more impressive is that King predicted this with two novels he didn’t publish under his real name.

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In 1979, King published the dystopian horror novel The Long Walk under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. In 1982, King published the thriller novel The Running Man, also under the name Richard Bachman. Both books foreshadowed what came around years later with reality TV shows and the dystopian novel craze that pushed its way into Hollywood. In 2025, both of those novels ended up being made into movies themselves.

Stephen King Predicted the Reality TV Craze That Spawned Dystopian Fiction

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The Long Walk is a dystopian novel that takes place in a fascist, postwar United States, where a secret police force led by The Major supervises an annual competition called The Long Walk. This sees 100 boys who sign up to walk along a route, and they have to maintain a pace of four miles per hour nonstop. If they fall behind this pace for more than 30 seconds, they get a warning. After three warnings, they are shot and killed by the soldiers monitoring the event. The last boy remaining alive receives whatever he wants for the rest of his life.

This is something that is done to offer entertainment to the people in this browbeaten totalitarian society, and people set up to watch these boys on their journey, many hoping to be lucky enough to see some of the boys killed. It shares a strong similarity to future novels like The Hunger Games and Battle Royale, but instead of fighting to the death, these boys actually develop a relationship as they walk and watch the soldiers kill the others one by one until only one remains standing.

The Running Man is a sci-fi dystopian thriller about a future society that is also run as a totalitarian dystopia. In this world, there is a game show on television that is called The Running Man, a show that sends volunteers on a race where they run for their lives from hired professional assassins called Hunters. They earn $100 for each hour they remain alive, an additional $100 for each Hunter they kill, and $1 billion if they survive 30 days. People at home watch the live footage and cheer on the Hunters.

While reality TV is not about killing people in real life, these two novels easily showed a world that would become infatuated with reality TV two decades later. Survivor and The Real World were early examples of this, and while no one on those shows tried to kill each other, they were still examples of people watching real people competing and, in many cases, hoping to see them fail. It was easily the same thing King was showing in his books. Later shows like The Amazing Race have much in common with The Long Walk, without the deaths, and later streaming shows like Squid Game were perfect examples of what King introduced so many years ago.

Both Stephen King Novels Became Movies in 2025

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It seems that the fear of a totalitarian society is as prevalent today as it was when Stephen King wrote these books so many years ago. That makes it still a perfect time for these stories, where regular people have to fight to survive these terrifying situations. The Hunger Games is still popular, with spinoffs to this day, and King’s novels predated that series by decades. In 2025, Edgar Wright directed the second movie version of The Running Man, and Francis Lawrence, who had made The Hunger Games sequels, directed the long-awaited adaptation of The Long Walk.

The two movies were very different, with The Long Walk as a psychological thriller and The Running Man as an adrenaline-packed thrill ride, but both kept the main themes intact. People love to watch other people on television struggling to succeed in different endeavors. Whether it is racing, fighting, or even singing, audiences will cheer and boo people they don’t know from the comfort of their own couches. Take this to the extreme, and it’s not hard to see people doing the same thing when lives are on the line. This has become one of the most popular forms of dystopian fiction, and it was something Stephen King predicted many, many years ago.

What are your thoughts on The Running Man and The Long Walk? Let us know your favorite dystopian reality TV-styled movies in the comments below.