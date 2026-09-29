The Best Horror Franchise of the 2000s Got the Perfect Sequel 3 Years Ago, And the Future Is Even More Exciting

The horror genre was in an interesting place during the 2000s. The second rise of slashers during the late ’90s had died out and many of the most prominent horror franchises, like Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Evil Dead, weren’t really putting out new installments. There were the standalone horror projects like Drag Me to Hell and The Descent, as well as reboots like Halloween and remakes like House of Wax. However, something fresh was needed and it was time for new franchises to establish themselves. Some of the most prominent to make an impact were Paranormal Activity, The Ring, The Grudge, and Final Destination.

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Through all of those films, there was one franchise that stood above the rest when it comes to horror in the 2000s. It was so synonymous with the genre that a new installment was released each year right around Halloween. That franchise was Saw, which began in 2004 as a full-length adaptation of a 2003 short film. It grossed over $100 million on a budget of around $1 million, and became a cultural staple. Each year, a new entry arrived until 2010, but the perfect sequel didn’t arrive until 2023, setting up a great future.

Saw X Is The Franchise’s Best Sequel

The mainline Saw series concluded with Saw 3D in 2010 before there were attempts to revive it with Jigsaw in 2017 and Spiral: From the Book of Saw in 2021. Neither caught on and it looked like the franchise was done for good. However, 2023 saw the release of Saw X, and it ended up being just what the series needed. Working as a prequel set between the events of Saw and Saw II, this film brought back John Kramer and Amanda Young. That decision alone was enough to pull in longtime fans because they are two of the franchise’s most popular characters.

Once John was killed off at the end of Saw III, the series started to lack something, so putting him front and center in Saw X was a stroke of genius and it gave him more to do than any prior installment. The film saw him travel to Mexico for an experimental procedure for his cancer, only to learn that it was a scam. From there, he places the people behind the scam into traps with Amanda by his side. Saw X also subverts expectations, as the traps don’t play out the way you’d expect.

The end result was a well-received Saw film, which hadn’t happened to that point. The best score for any installment on Rotten Tomatoes had been the 2004 original at 50%. Saw X sits at 81%, which makes it far and away the best entry in the franchise. It felt fresh in a series that desperately needed something new. On top of that, the movie grossed over $125 million to become a box office success. It seemed like Saw was officially back.

The News About Saw XI Is Exciting

By the end of 2023, Saw XI was on the books and was slated to be a direct sequel to the events of Saw X, with director Kevin Greutert set to return. Unfortunately, the project ran into problems from that point, with the release date getting pushed back several times, and by early 2025, talks had stalled due to disagreements among the producers. A few months later, though, Blumhouse Productions purchased Twisted Pictures’ stake in the franchise and Saw had new life again.

Jason Blum, the owner of Blumhouse, announced his plans to bring back some of the producers from the franchise’s early days. That led to the recent announcement that Saw XI was back on the table and that Blum would be producing alongside James Wan, who directed the original Saw, and Leigh Whannell, who wrote the first three. That bodes well for longtime fans who are happy to have the franchise back.

However, there’s even more exciting news when it comes to the director. While Kevin Greutert is actually not returning, the film will be helmed by Mike P. Nelson. That’s exciting because his work to date is quite good, including the well-received Wrong Turn in 2021 and Silent Night, Deadly Night in 2025. He also has a monster movie coming out this year called Beware Boiúna. By all rights, it seems like the Saw franchise is in good hands, making for an exciting future.

Are you excited to see the Saw franchise back on the big screen? Do you think this choice of director is the right move? Let us know in the comments.