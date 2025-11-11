The Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to find its groove again. The Multiverse Saga has been hit or miss, to say the least. Most of the movies hitting theaters struggle to turn a profit, whether they have excellent reviews or not. The easy explanation for the shift outside of growing pains in a post-Avengers: Endgame world is superhero fatigue. In addition to a couple of movies each year, Marvel Studios also releases shows on Disney+. A good chunk of them connect directly to the films, making them feel like homework for any dedicated fan who wants to stay on top of all the moving parts.

That’s not to say every Disney+ Marvel show is bad. There have actually been a few great ones, such as Loki, which already has two solid seasons to its name. Not every character in the MCU is as lucky as the God of Mischief, though. Here’s every one-season MCU show, ranked by how much we want them to come back. Keep in mind that WandaVision and Agatha All Along don’t make the cut for this list because they connect in a way that other projects don’t.

9) Echo

Hawkeye introduces a new character, Maya Lopez, who has a close relationship with Kingpin, the series’ true villain. After her father figure betrays her, Maya returns home in her solo series Echo, learning more about who she really is and what she’s capable of. Her abilities grow so strong that she’s even able to help Kingpin see the light, at least for a little while.

While Maya herself is a great character in her own right, the story around her struggles to find its identity. That comes back to bite Echo in its lackluster finale, which brings very little new to the table. Echo deserves another shot at the big time, but her future is more than likely in a supporting role.

8) Secret Invasion

Throwing Nick Fury in the middle of a spy thriller about an alien race trying to infiltrate Earth sounds like a recipe for success. Adding fuel to the fire is that Secret Invasion attempts to adapt the iconic Marvel Comics story of the same name that sees Skrulls take the place of iconic characters, including members of the Avengers.

The final product isn’t nearly as interesting as the premise, though. Secret Invasion drags its audience through six lackluster episodes that culminate in a fight between two characters with ridiculous power sets. It also tosses a rough curveball by revealing that a Skrull has been impersonating Rhodey for years. Marvel Studios would be forgetting that Secret Invasion even exists.

7) Eyes of Wakanda

Wakanda is easily the most interesting location in the MCU. The characters who live there are fascinating, and there’s never a dull moment when the franchise visits, thanks to the abundance of mind-bending technology. With all that going for it, the animated anthology series Eyes of Wakanda is a worthwhile addition to the MCU.

The first season of Eyes of Wakanda features its fair share of great episodes, spanning from Ancient Greece to the distant future. However, there’s only so much it can offer because of the medium it takes place in. What’s also hurting Eyes of Wakanda‘s case is that the studio behind its animation, Axis Studios, recently declared bankruptcy.

6) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Deadpool isn’t the only character that can break the fourth wall. Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, does it a fair bit after being exposed to her cousin’s blood and turning into a Hulk. The live-action version of the character who appears in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows in her comic book counterpart’s footsteps, finding herself in zany situations that she needs to tell the audience about.

When She-Hulk is great, it’s really great. The team-up between the titular hero and Daredevil is incredible, and it’s nice to see the Abomination again. Unfortunately, the show is far from perfect, which means it needs to get in line before a handful of other series.

5) Ironheart

It’s easy to overlook Ironheart because it feels like the stakes are as low as possible. That’s not entirely inaccurate: Riri Williams returns home to Chicago after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and picks a fight with a local crime organization that tries to rip off rich people. However, there’s an edge to Ironheart that isn’t present in most of the MCU’s shows.

Riri screw up time and time again, and Ironheart doesn’t make the audience feel bad for her. She deserves all the consequences that come her way, which is a breath of fresh air in a genre that loves to brush its characters’ faults under the rug. Ironheart probably isn’t a priority for Marvel Studios, but it should be.

4) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

It might seem like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is in a similar boat as WandaVision, serving as a limited series that paves the way for other projects. After all, the final episode of the show features Sam Wilson donning his Captain America suit ahead of his first solo outing on the big screen. And it’s not like Bucky is twiddling his thumbs, as he’s now one of the core members of the New Avengers.

The issue with leaving The Falcon and the Winter Soldier off this list is that its two titular characters have serious beef with one another, and there may not be time for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to solve it all. The MCU would be smart to get Bucky and Sam together again for one last ride because their chemistry is undeniable.

3) Ms. Marvel

Spider-Man is the original Avengers fanboy, geeking out about meeting Captain America during the airport fight in Captain America: Civil War. However, he has nothing on Kamala Khan, who writes fanfiction about her favorite heroes before turning into one herself in Ms. Marvel after finding a magical bangle.

Ms. Marvel not only introduces a great new hero to the MCU but also a solid supporting cast. Each member of Kamala’s family knocks it out of the park when they’re on screen, so much so that the powers that be bring them back in The Marvels. Once Kamala is done running around with the Young Avengers, the MCU needs to send her straight back to New Jersey.

2) Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac gets a chance to wash off the Apocalypse stink in Moon Knight, a show about a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder, Marc Spector, who finds himself communicating with an Egyptian god. The audience has to decide whether what Marc is seeing is reality or something else as he juggles all of the identities that want a chance to steer the car.

Moon Knight doesn’t exactly stick the landing, cutting away from the big fight at the end to set up something down the line. Well, that train hasn’t reached its destination yet, and there’s no telling when it will. But a little bump in the road shouldn’t stop Marvel from exploring Moon Knight further.

1) Hawkeye

The only original Avenger to have their own Disney+ series is Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, who is more than deserving of a solo project. Rather than spend time on the Barton family farm, though, Hawkeye sends its titular character to a familiar spot, New York City, where his mistakes catch up to him and threaten to uproot his life.

What makes Hawkeye stand out among the crowd is the bond between Clint and his protege, Kate Bishop. Their chemistry is off the charts, especially as Kate helps Clint navigate missing the holidays with his family. While there has been a lot of back-and-forth about what’s keeping Hawkeye on the back burner, whichever side is refusing to move needs to change its tune because the world needs more of Clint and Co.

