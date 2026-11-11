Marvel Changed the MCU Status Quo 4 Years Ago, And Avengers: Doomsday Will Finally Shake It Up More

On November 11th, 2022, the Marvel Cinematic Universe released the last film in Phase Four, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther. The tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman during the film’s development led to a pivot in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s creative direction, securing not only a change in the leadership hierarchy of Wakanda — T’Challa was not only the Black Panther but also next in line for the throne — but also a new rivalry.

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Wakanda Forever introduced audiences to Namor, typically thought of in proximity to the Fantastic Four — given his long-running flirtation with Sue Storm — and the Atlanteans. Namor signaled a shift in the playing field regarding villains for the MCU’s heroes — Namor is often referred to as Marvel’s “first” mutant, even though his exact status can be cause for confusion among many. Atlanteans as a whole have superpowers that not only change the color of their skin but also give them the ability to breathe underwater. The other powers Namor has are from his mutation, marking him as one of the first mutants in the MCU, along with Ms. Marvel’s Kamala Khan.

With Avengers: Doomsday drawing nearer and nearer — its release on Dec. 18 is just barely over a month away — the status quo of the MCU is bound to be shaken up once again. Avengers: Doomsday, as the 39th film in the MCU, will bring back Shuri, Namor, and the rest of the Wakandans, putting them on a collision course with the Avengers, New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men before facing the real threat of Doctor Doom.

How Wakanda Forever Changed Black Panther

Despite both T’Challa’s and Shuri’s best efforts over the course of the franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grants the leadership of Wakanda to M’Baku. As leader of the Jabari tribe, M’Baku has frequently challenged the throne in both films, believing T’Challa unfit to rule, and then taking advantage of Shuri’s absence to issue a challenge she literally could not accept.

Shuri was busy planting the heart-shaped herb, wanting to secure the future of the Black Panther mantle — something she only finally stopped fighting against. At the beginning of the film, Shuri and her mother, Ramonda, were divided over the Black Panther. Ramonda felt a new one was needed, while Shuri was convinced they were safe, despite escalating attempts to steal Wakanda’s vibranium.

Of course, the film proves Shuri wrong — a Black Panther is needed, both to continue the franchise and to defend Wakanda against threats — to the extent of killing her mother. During an attack on Wakanda, set in motion by Namor, Ramonda drowns while saving Riri Williams. Ramonda’s decision to save Riri Williams, although it cost her her own life, emphasized the pathos of the film.

Williams was responsible for the device that detected vibranium, which put not only Wakanda at risk but also Namor’s kingdom, and thus drove the two into conflict. Still, the leader of Wakanda thought she was worth being saved. Williams’ actions may be misguided at times, but her heart is typically in the right place, and a similar principle would later be found true for Namor. He yields, believing that allying with Wakanda will make his nation stronger, not weaker, despite his own cousin’s objections.

Introducing Namor Changed Everything

When thinking about Avengers: Doomsday, Namor’s line about leadership stands out. In Wakanda Forever, he asserts, “Only the most broken people can be great leaders”. Unlike the villains faced in previous films, Namor wasn’t just a guy armed with tech or a king; his people referred to him as a feather serpent god. It was thought that going against him, especially killing him, might risk eternal war.

Namor may have been referring to himself when talking about the most broken people, but the film is undoubtedly also talking about Shuri. She lost her brother, and by the end of the film, she has lost her mother as well. Still, she’s able to get Namor to yield. It isn’t a matter of sending him to jail or killing him. No, unlike other MCU films, the big bad of Wakanda Forever ends the film as an ally. It’s not wild to guess that while the other heroes in Doomsday will be focused on stopping Doom, Shuri might want to try and reason with him. She may no longer be next in line for the Wakandan throne, but she’s still a leader as the Black Panther — at least until we meet T’Challa II, set to take over the mantle in Black Panther III.

The existence of Namor also radically expands the MCU. Pretty early, audiences met gods through Thor and learned of the existence of aliens through the Chitauri in The Avengers. Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel dedicated considerable screen time to new planets and species. Yet, through Namor, audiences get Atlanteans, something akin to an alien culture, but that’s been long existing on Earth. Trailers for Avengers: Doomsday have teased the return of Shuri, Namor, and the Wakandans, but we’ve yet to see Namor go up against Doom.

Does he have what it takes, while Thor may not? Might a Thor-Namor team-up be what’s needed to take Doom down? Let us know in the comments below!