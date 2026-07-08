The MCU’s Iron Man Replacement Stole Doctor Doom’s Story Before RDJ’s Return Was Even Confirmed

In the pages of Marvel Comics, there was once a genius who enrolled at a prestigious American university with dreams of surpassing every rival in the room. Unfortunately, a technological experiment went wrong, and the university expelled the student for reckless, unethical work. Disgraced and adrift, the genius eventually turned to sorcery, fusing magic and technology through a metal suit that became their mightiest weapon. That fusion of science and dark magic caught the attention of a particular admirer, Mephisto, a demon who trades in souls and ruins lives with a single bargain. These are the exact story beats Marvel Studios used for Ironheart, the series supposed to introduce Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) successor. However, they are also part of the comic origins of Doctor Doom.

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In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) lives out the main beats of Doctor Doom’s origin across Ironheart‘s six episodes. She gets expelled from MIT after an experiment explodes on campus, then discovers that her armor performs best once she fuses it with dark magic, and she even meets Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), the same demon who struck an infamous deal with Victor Von Doom’s mother in the comics. By the season finale, Riri has moved from a purely mechanical toolkit to something closer to Doom’s science-and-sorcery hybrid, and the irony only deepens given that Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed to play Doom in July 2024, roughly two years after Ironheart wrapped its initial production. Unfortunately, the accidental overlap leaves Marvel Studios with a real problem, as Doctor Doom must feel distinct from Ironheart in the MCU.

Will Doctor Doom Wield Magic in the MCU?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

In the comic books, Victor Von Doom’s mastery of sorcery began in Tibet, where a group of monks took him in after his college accident and trained him in rituals he spent decades refining. Due to that training, Doom is frequently portrayed in the comics as one of the greatest magic wielders, with the tyrant even seizing the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Doctor Strange during the 2025 comic event One World Under Doom. His armor runs on technology built by his own hand, yet the mask and cloak draw power from arcane rituals, which underline just how important mysticism is for the character. Strip away the magic, and Doom becomes a tyrant with good engineers, a threat that can be easily contained by the forces of Kamar-Taj. Sadly, only a few months before the release of Avengers: Doomsday, we still don’t know for sure if Marvel Studios will offer fans a faithful adaptation of Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. is confirmed as Victor Von Doom in both Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, with the character serving as the central antagonist across both films. However, Joe and Anthony Russo have described Doom’s power entirely in terms of scale, framing his strength as so immense that finding his complexities mattered more than showcasing any specific power set. Neither director has mentioned sorcery, Mephisto, or a rivalry with Reed Richards while discussing the character, and Doom’s connection to the Fantastic Four has gone unaddressed as well. The CinemaCon trailer confirmed Downey speaking with an accent distinct from Tony Stark’s voice, and Doom being strong enough to stop Thor’s Stormbreaker without effort. So far, magic has not been part of that conversation.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has often avoided overlap between characters by changing major aspects of comic book lore. For instance, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) lost her comic-accurate stretching powers, which mirror those of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), in favor of hard light constructs. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah even asked Feige directly whether Mister Fantastic prompted the change, which the producer declined to confirm or deny, in itself a kind of confirmation. None of this rules out a magical Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. However, it has given fans reason to worry, as Riri’s magically infused suit of metal might lead the MCU’s Doctor Doom away from a comic-accurate origin.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Should Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom wield magic in the MCU? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!