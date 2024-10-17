Doctor Doom Is Officially Taking Over the Marvel Universe in 2025

Doctor Doom is headling a Marvel event in 2025 that sees the current Sorcerer Supreme become Emperor Doom. For those who haven’t been keeping track at home, Doctor Strange is no longer the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe. Doctor Doom stole the mantle from Strange during Blood Hunt, and while we know “One World Under Doom” is upon us, we now have an idea of what that looks like. The Rise of Emperor Doom is an upcoming five-issue limited series where Doom takes control over all broadcast systems on the planet, causing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to respond.

The Rise of Emperor Doom is written by Ryan North (Fantastic Four) with art by R.B. Silva (Rise of the Powers of X). Doctor Doom has kept a low profile since becoming Sorcerer Supreme, but all that changes in February 2025 when Doom declares himself Emperor of the World. Surprisingly, Earth’s leaders seem to be going along with this change in leadership. Our heroes send a strike team into Latveria to investigate, and while some are wary of Doom, others seem to be coming around to his way of thinking.

Image Credit: Marvel comics

The Rise of Emperor Doom #1 (of 5)

New event limited series, on sale February 2025

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria’s closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom’s absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was… the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth’s leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it’s mind control or Doombots, whatever’s affecting them hasn’t affected Earth’s heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom’s machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel’s biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here, with THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM #1.

Blood Hunt was a Marvel event featuring a vampire uprising led by Blade, who was possessed by the first vampire, Varnae. Doctor Strange was one of the first casualties of Blood Hunt, with Blade turning Strange into a vampire at the end of the first issue. Strange (in astral form) and Clea traveled to Latveria to ask Doom for assistance in stopping the vampires. Doom obliged by helping to unblock the sun from the Dark Dimension, but he required the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme to complete the spell. Doom gave Strange his word that he’d relinquish the Sorcerer Supreme mantle once he was done, but then went back on his word.

Image Credit: Marvel Comics Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel’s emphasis on Doctor Doom is possibly tied to his upcoming debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russo Bros. were announced as the directors of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars at San Diego Comic Con, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. How all of that will work since audiences only know Downey as Iron Man remains to be seen, but the multiverse will most likely explain the switcheroo.

