Doom’s Power Level in Avengers: Doomsday Officially Confirmed (& Why it’s a Problem)

As Avengers: Doomsday looms ever closer, fans can’t help but talk about the titular villain that is gearing up to be the biggest threat that the Avengers have ever faced. And with those conversations about what a fight with such an iconic villain entails come debates on whether or not Dr. Doom is, in fact, wildly overpowered—a fact that even the Russo brothers admit might just be the case.

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Sitting down with Entertainment Weekly, the Russos opened up about Dr. Victor Von Doom’s insane power levels and how that’s going to be both a problem and a gift in the war now facing the Avengers and the other heroes of Earth. Anthony Russo addressed that power discrepancy, saying, “Certainly with Doom, it’s the problem in the extreme in that his power is so immense and so beyond. But that really liberates us all on a creative level, artistic level, to figure out where the complexities and the vulnerabilities are in the character.”

Is Doom Genuinely Too Powerful?

Elaborating on his prior statements, Russo added, “They may have seemingly unlimited physical power, but there is something inside them where they are vulnerable, where they are exposed, where [there are] places that they need to protect even more intently than their physical selves. So I think the real fun of the storytelling is in that zone there.”

Fun storytelling aside, there does come a point when a character is too overpowered, essentially diminishing every other character in the story to a point where it’s no longer fun to watch—a sentiment that is making the rounds on the internet, with Reddit threads popping up to discuss the nuances of Doom’s power level. “Basically, he’s got the magic powers of Doctor Strange, the high-tech armor of Iron Man, and the wealth of a nation backing him like Black Panther,” said one Marvel fan, summing up what Doom has going for him. Another categorizes Doom as “the literal embodiment of second-place bitterness,” saying that, in conjunction with the insane amount of power he possesses, is what actually makes him most dangerous.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th, paving the way for the final Avengers film before the Multiverse Saga wraps up and new stories, such as the X-Men, become the focus of the MCU.

What are your thoughts on the level of power that Doom is bringing into Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other Marvel fans are saying.