This Iconic Scream Quote Is Still The Best Way to Explain The Series To New Fans, & It’s Truer Now

There aren’t many horror film franchises out there that are as prominent or consistently good as Scream. If you do stumble upon someone who hasn’t seen any of the installments, there’s one specific quote from the first movie that could kind of explain the entire premise to them. It’s one of the most iconic lines from that 1996 classic, right up there with “Do you like scary movies?” and “We all go a little mad sometimes.” The sharp screenplay from Scream is one of the reasons the film has remained timeless, even though the franchise has evolved over the three decades since it initially hit theaters. While the basic premise of Scream has remained the same over the years, it has grown with the times, which is why the quote in question is so great. Even the newer entries have managed to further cement what the quote means.

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The full quote comes from Billy Loomis after he and Stu get revealed as the Ghostface killers. Sidney accuses them of watching too many movies, to which Billy replies, “Now Sid, don’t you blame the movies. Movies don’t create psychos. Movies make psychos more creative!”

“Movies Don’t Create Psychos, Movies Make Psychos More Creative” Totally Sums Up The Scream Franchise

This quote is basically an easy way to describe the entire Scream franchise. Billy and later Ghostface killers didn’t become that way because they watched movies, yet they use horror films as the basis for their creative murder spree. Since Scream is a franchise that likes to play on the meta ideas of the genre, it makes sense that it’s a horror film where the killers get their ideas from other horror movies. It also works as a wink to the real world, where media is often blamed for horrible things that people do, when that’s never the full story.

This kind of self-aware satire is a staple of the Scream movies. The line might be the most iconic in the franchise because it sums up the self-referential aspects that make Scream work. Billy was a killer out of revenge, not because he saw a killer in a film. The same goes for Mrs. Loomis and Roman Bridger, while the likes of Jill and Mickey were already twisted people who used the Stab movies from within the Scream franchise (another meta detail) to become famous through unhinged plans.

The Later Scream Films Hammer This Quote Home (Or Stab It In)

When Scream returned in 2022, it gave us two new Ghostface killers who were driven by the Stab franchise. Amber and Richie were Stab fans who were upset with the series’ decline and hoped their killing spree would reignite things. While that sounds like a movie creating a psycho, it’s clear that they weren’t stable to begin with. The killers in the subsequent installments are also people with motivations outside of knowing movies. Scream 7’s Jessica Bowden spent time in a mental institution, showing that traumatic pasts are a motivating factor.

The killers in Scream go far beyond being horror film fans, yet those movies still do play a part in what they ultimately do. If you want to hear the quote and see how it plays out across the Scream franchise, every installment is available to stream across Paramount+ and Netflix.