Every Ghostface Killer in Scream, Ranked

Since 1996, the Scream franchise has been shaking up the horror genre. Ghostface has become one of the most recognizable icons in pop culture, but unlike other masked killers, the one wearing the mask is different with every movie. Behind the iconic costume, there’s always a motive – revenge, fame, sometimes even straight-up obsession. But not all Ghostfaces hit the same. What really makes one of them unforgettable? Is it their smarts, their cruelty, the way they own a scene, how well they pull off their plan, or the mark they leave on the story? Maybe it’s a mix of all that.

Some are wild and reckless; others are ice-cold planners. Some fool even the sharpest viewers, while others wear their madness like a crooked smile and a knife in hand. With 6 movies (so far), who’s really left their mark under the mask? Here’s every Ghostface killer from Scream, ranked.

13) Jason Carvey (Scream 6)

Jason Carvey (Tony Revolori) is basically a harbinger of something bigger, and that’s it. He shows up with a twisty vibe, kills his teacher, and then gets taken out by another Ghostface. The idea is cool – a killer killed by the real killer – but it drops him way down the ladder. He doesn’t even get the chance to lay out any plans or show real brains. He only ranks last because he was never, technically, the main villain in any of the films. He’s basically a walking prologue with a knife, more of a plot device than a character with clear motives or strategy. And honestly, to be the worst Ghostface, there’s nothing more symbolic than dying before the opening credits.

12) Ethan Bailey (Scream 6)

Of his entire family, Ethan Bailey (Jack Champion) is the least remarkable – the kind of Ghostface who feels like he wandered in from an audition for a background role. His part in the trio of villains in Scream 6 is basically to be the helper and a distraction, but he lacks the charisma, the chill, and the presence of a real villain like the others in the franchise. Even in the movie’s final scenes, he feels like a side character in his own story, lost in the chaos his dad created. Bottom line: Ethan brings nothing original to the table, his motivation is borrowed, and his personality’s flat. He’s just there to check the box for a double Ghostface. No real identity, no real impact.

11) Charlie Walker (Scream 4)

To be a good Ghostface, it takes way more than just acting like you want to be someone else’s sequel. Charlie Walker (Rory Culkin) shows up as the classic horror nerd – a Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) with a mean streak. So his team-up with Jill (Emma Roberts) seems kind of cool at first, but he quickly turns into a throwaway – betrayed and killed without a second thought. It just proves that, even as Ghostface, he was never really calling the shots. Charlie is the textbook example of a villain who gets played, with an emotional softness and clinginess that make him feel more sad than scary. In the end, he’s more of a victim than a villain – and for a Scream killer, that’s almost unforgivable.

10) Debbie Loomis (Scream 2)

Debbie Loomis (Laurie Metcalf) has a pretty convincing motive, but her character feels really shallow. In Scream 2, she’s largely a reboot of Mrs. Voorhees from Friday the 13th, but she never hits the same level of impact. Her drive to avenge her son’s death feels more like a retread than something fresh. On top of that, most of the murders are done by Mickey, which leaves her in the background for a lot of the movie. Being Ghostface isn’t just about planning the murders, having a partner do the dirty work, or getting all the credit at the end. Plus, the twist that she’s Billy’s (Skeet Ulrich) mom feels more like a cheap plot trick than a real shocker. Overall, she lacked development, presence, and menace.

9) Quinn Bailey (Scream 6)

Unlike her brother, Quinn Bailey (Liana Liberato) stands out for being way more devious. One thing that makes her a solid Ghostface is how she fakes her death, messes with the crime scene, and stays cold-blooded in the final moments. There’s a bit of that classic theatrical vibe from the original Scream that works, and she definitely has more personality than Ethan. On the flip side, she still feels kind of shallow. She knows how to be effective and believable, but she’s not exactly unforgettable. Her motivation’s all about revenge, which feels pretty worn out by the sixth movie. If she had a more unique story and wasn’t so tied to her dad, she could’ve stood out a lot more.

8) Mickey Altieri (Scream 2)

Mickey Altieri (Timothy Olyphant) is your classic villain who’s all about fame – totally narcissistic, self-aware, and almost meta. He craves public attention, wants to be judged, famous, and blamed on the big screen. Basically, Mickey is a jab at the audience itself. Even though Debbie pulls the strings, he still leaves his mark with charisma and a wild energy that’s key for a good Ghostface. There’s no shortage of presence here, but maybe a bit more control would’ve helped. His motivation feels kind of over the top, and while his kills are intense, they’re not very clever. He’s the kind of killer who gets lost in his own ego, and that holds him back.

7) Detective Bailey (Scream 6)

For some, Detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) might not seem worthy of such a high spot, but the truth is he stands out as the mastermind behind the killings in Scream 6 and delivers a huge plot twist at the end. He uses his cop status smartly and plans his revenge with care – even creating a Ghostface sanctuary. There’s an obsession there that makes him genuinely threatening – a villain working both inside and outside the system. That said, his motivation is still pretty predictable and cliché. Plus, dragging his kids into it softens his edge, making him more emotional than coldly calculating. Still, he’s way more capable than Debbie ever was in Scream 2.

6) Richie Kirsch (Scream, 2022)

To be blunt, Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid) is the face of the new generation of toxic fans: a killer who hides behind a mask of sweetness and nerdy jokes. His plan to “fix” the Stab franchise with a “purer reboot” is both funny and scary. His role is well-built and packs a punch, especially since he fills the same spot as Billy did in the first movie – the girlfriend’s boyfriend. Richie marks a turning point for the franchise and serves as a critique of fans who think they get to control a series’ direction. He even fools the audience for most of the movie, and honestly, maybe he deserved a higher spot. Still, he’s missing that extra spark that turns a good villain into a great one.

5) Amber Freeman (Scream, 2022)

Here, we already see a clear line between villains who work in small doses and those who really get what it means to be Ghostface. Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison) is unstable, explosive, and totally unpredictable. Her performance is one of the most brutal in the whole franchise. She doesn’t hesitate, shows zero remorse, and when she finally reveals herself, she brings that almost theatrical intensity you expect from a top-tier Scream killer. Sure, Richie manipulates her, but she actually outshines him. Amber nails both physical and emotional horror with raw authenticity. Her kills are brutal, and she’s absolutely terrifying in the final scenes of Scream 5 when she “refuses” to die.

4) Stu Macher (Scream)

Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) is pure chaos personified. With no real motive beyond adrenaline and Billy’s influence, he stands for teenage unpredictability – which is exactly why so many fans love him. His performance is totally funny but also unsettling, plus his “death” is one of the most iconic moments in the franchise.

Stu captures the anarchic spirit of Scream, needing no reason because he is the reason. Even if he’s not the mastermind, he’s unforgettable. With his confirmed return in Scream 7, the idea that he’s been hiding out all this time could even bump him up the ranks. When it comes to cultural impact, few can top Stu.

3) Roman Bridger (Scream 3)

The top 3 has to include Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), mainly because he’s the only solo Ghostface and the mastermind behind it all. Finding out that he manipulated Billy and kicked off the original killing spree reshapes the entire Scream mythology. He’s silent, meticulous, and deeply resentful. This is a villain who acts like a director – both literally and figuratively – using coldness as a powerful weapon. Even though he’s in a movie that’s often seen as weaker, Roman still has strong narrative reach. He ties the first three films together perfectly and leaves a retroactive mark on the franchise, which is pretty rare. However, there are other Ghostfaces who’ve made an even bigger impact.

2) Billy Loomis (Scream)

It’s inevitable: Billy Loomis is the original Ghostface (even with Stu by his side). Charm, manipulation, coldness – he’s got it all. He’s the perfect boyfriend until he turns into a monster, and his reveal as Ghostface remains one of the best twists in horror – though, admittedly, it gets predictable at a certain point. His motivation carries real weight, and he manipulates everyone around him with surgical precision. Billy is the perfect combo, ticking all the boxes for an excellent Ghostface. He set the mold, and without him, there wouldn’t be such a famous, classic villain. His shadow looms over the entire franchise, even in the latest movies. It’s undeniable: he’s legendary, even if not the most complex. Still, he only misses first place because he’s an archetype.

1) Jill Roberts (Scream 4)

Jill Roberts is brilliant – a toxic blend of narcissism, insecurity, and ambition. Her drive to become the new Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and cash in on the tragedy feels frighteningly real. She’s cold, strategic, and totally willing to hurt herself just to play the victim. She’s both Ghostface and victim wrapped into one, perfectly capturing what it means to be a true villain in this franchise. Plus, she’s the only one who gets away with everything and is still seen as a hero (if it weren’t for Sidney).

Jill is the full package: cruel, intelligent, and convincing. She nails timing, presence, and flawless execution. She’s an antagonist who doesn’t just want to kill – she wants to survive to tell the story. She carries a bit of every other Ghostface, but the difference is she never falters, making her the most dangerous of them all.