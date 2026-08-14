5 Horror Movies You Can Stream This Weekend And Where to Find Them (August 14-16)

Although we’re still a few months shy of Halloween, August is still a good time to get in the mood for spooky season. One of the best ways to do that is to check out interesting horror movies. Thankfully, some fantastic horror films typically get overlooked or are new and have flown under the radar but are available across various streaming services. From Paramount+ to Hulu to Netflix to HBO Max, these platforms host many horror films worth checking out. Some lean into the realm of comedy, some are supernatural tales, and one is even a spinoff of one of the greatest TV series ever made. The one thing these varied movies have in common is that it’s a great idea to watch them on streaming to prepare for Halloween.

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These recommendations also boast some very talented actors. Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, Eddie Murphy, Joel Edgerton, Angela Bassett, and more star in these quality horror projects.

5) Vampire In Brooklyn – Paramount+

Paramount Pictures

The history of the horror genre is littered with movies that were poorly received by critics, only to later become cult classics. That’s the case with 1995’s Vampire in Brooklyn, which is a horror comedy from legendary director Wes Craven. Upon release, Vampire in Brooklyn was roasted by critics and sits at 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, time has been kind to it thanks to Craven’s direction and the chemistry of its lead actors. Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett, two extremely talented actors, are fantastic as the leads.

Vampire in Brooklyn follows Bassett’s Detective Rita Vader, who is called in to investigate a crime and meets a smooth-talking man who tries to romance her, only to learn that he’s a vampire. Murphy plays several characters and is a blast to watch. The film balances the frights with the laughs extremely well and is a joy to check out on Paramount+ this weekend.

4) Imaginary – Hulu

Lionsgate

One of the newest movies we recommend for this week is Imaginary, which is only a couple of years old. It comes from director Jeff Wadlow, who previously helmed Fantasy Island and Amazon Prime’s latest film, The Devil’s Mouth. Imaginary centers on a woman who moves back into her childhood home with her new family. Strange things start to happen when her stepdaughter develops an attachment to a stuffed bear from the basement, who is more sinister than anyone could’ve expected.

Similar to Vampire in Brooklyn, Imaginary is a movie that critics didn’t care for. Some of the main criticisms were about the cliché plot, though sometimes that’s fine in a horror movie if it brings the scares, which Imaginary does quite well. The film also does a good job of building the world that it takes place in, which is an overlooked trait. Imaginary can be streamed on Hulu.

3) X-Files: I Want To Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn – Hulu

There aren’t many TV shows more iconic or beloved than The X-Files. The show’s popularity resulted in several feature film adaptations, with the first coming in 1998 and this sequel arriving in 2008. It was initially titled The X-Files: I Want to Believe and was more of a sci-fi thriller. However, on August 14th, 2026, Hulu added a director’s cut of the movie titled The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn, which restores horror elements that weren’t in the original cut.

The main story sees Detectives Mulder and Scully, played again by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, brought back by the FBI when a former priest claims they’re receiving visions regarding an agent who had been kidnapped. Creator Chris Carter explained that this isn’t the typical director’s cut where it’s overly long. It’s shorter than the original but features the horror bits that were removed to give the film a PG-13 rating. Horror and sci-fi fans can now see what the movie’s original vision was meant to be.

2) It Comes At Night – HBO Max

A term that gets thrown around pretty often these days is “elevated horror,” which is meant to highlight movies in the genre that are hits with critics. It Comes at Night is a film that gets mentioned in that category, as the A24 project sits at an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie tells the story of a family that hides in the forest as a contagious disease spreads worldwide. They have a domestic order set up that gets challenged when another family arrives to seek refuge from the horrors happening on the planet.

It Comes at Night utilizes fear of the unknown, as many of the scariest moments come from simply looking out into the darkness and not knowing what’s out there. It also boasts a stellar cast of Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Christopher Abbott. It’s one of A24’s best horror movies.

1) The Last House – Netflix

Another new release to watch this week is The Last House. This horror movie leans into both the sci-fi and thriller genres, yet fear is the main highlight of the film. The story centers on a family who suddenly get trapped in their home while the outside world is affected by a disaster. Their resources dwindle while an unknown threat haunts them as they try to work together. The Last House combines supernatural aspects with the claustrophobic terror of not being able to escape a harrowing situation.

Like other movies listed here, The Last House benefits from some quality performances. Greta Lee and Wagner Moura are two strong actors who make sure you feel every bit of terror in each scene. Although this new Netflix movie didn’t receive sparkling reviews from critics, it has the makings of what could be a cult hit in the coming years, a staple of honor within the horror genre.

You can stream all of these films on the aforementioned platforms.