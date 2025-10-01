3 Major Sonic the Hedgehog Characters That Still Need a Movie Appearance

Gaze down the list of Sonic the Hedgehog supporting characters, and you’ll be shocked at how dense the roster of backup players to this superhero critter is. Everyone knows about Tails and Knuckles. But what about Jet the Hawk? Mephiles the Dark? Sally Acorn? Charmy Bee? There’s no end to the bizarre figures that have rubbed shoulders with Sonic across various media. That means there’s a plethora of choices for future Sonic movies to pick from for major new supporting characters.

From this rich history, three Sonic the Hedgehog characters in particular seem perfect to join the theatrical movie version of Sonic and friends on their post-Sonic the Hedgehog 3 exploits. They may not be household names right now, but these three characters would be welcome additions to Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and beyond.

3) Rouge the Bat

Now that Shadow has been introduced into the Sonic movie universe, it’s only a matter of time before his constant companion, Rouge the Bat, enters the franchise. With this saga growing increasingly comfortable with the weirder parts of Sonic lore (and utilizing material introduced in later games like Sonic Adventure 2), Rouge would be a perfect fit for the franchise. Better yet, if they went for her typical personality in the video games and other media, she’d bring a spicy new ambiance among the CG Sonic movie characters.

A sultry, femme fatale with uncertain moral allegiances would be a striking contrast to the straightforward heroes like Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, and brooding, tragic figures like Shadow. Rouge being unabashedly herself has always been one of her most popular traits. Committing to that personality would make her a welcome breath of fresh air in the Sonic franchise. As for who should voice her live-action cinema counterpart, Sabrina Carpenter would be perfect for realizing Rouge’s seductive yet jovial and playful qualities. Put her behind live-action Rouge and audiences would truly tolerate any “nonsense” the character went through.

20 Vector the Crocodile

So far, the Sonic movies have focused on furry critters like hedgehogs and foxes. But what about reptiles and other creatures covered in scales? They totally exist in classic Sonic lore and deserve their time to shine on the big screen. That’s where Vector the Crocodile should come in. Even if his Chaotix Detective Agency chums Espio the Chameleon and Charmy don’t appear alongside him, Vector’s outsized personality would be a welcome addition to the Sonic film franchise. After all, his toothy mouth and scaly body would already make him drastically different visually from the pre-established Sonic movie animals.

There’s also the fact that Vector being a detective could open up new story possibilities for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and other sequels. If a Sonic installment wants to put aside the big explosions and world-threatening obstacles in favor of a mystery storyline, Vector’s sleuthing skills could come in immensely handy and help offer something new narratively to the saga. Plus, it would just be deeply surreal yet enjoyable to hear Vector’s goofy voice intact coming out of movie theater speakers. So, come on, Sonic producers, give moviegoers a chance to chomp down on Vector!

1) Silver the Hedgehog

Silver the Hedgehog is a punchline character for most Sonic game fans. After his debut appearance in 2006’s widely lambasted Sonic the Hedgehog, Silver became a punching bag for people’s grievances with that title. He hasn’t been a super prominent character in Sonic media since then, which could make him a perfect character for the Sonic film franchise. Silver is one character that Sonic screenwriters don’t have to worry about regarding fan expectations. He’s largely a blank slate that doesn’t have a great track record attached to his existence. It’s doubtful you can do worse than his Sonic 06 exploits.

Even more tantalizingly, though, the amount of potential Silver here means that the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and other installments could really get crazy with Silver and do some inspired material with him. Rather than following his behavior from past games, the more nebulous and obscure Silver can be revamped for whatever purposes future Sonic movies need. He’s a character that can get redeemed in a new silver screen iteration. Building on Silver’s divisive past could lead to a Sonic sequel accomplishing what was previously thought to be impossible: make Silver the Hedgehog popular and beloved.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video.