Minecraft Movie Reviews: Here’s What Critics Are Saying About the New Video Game Movie

The embargo for A Minecraft Movie has been lifted, and the critics have spoken about the upcoming Warner Bros. video game adaptation of Minecraft. We’ve kept our eyes on this project for over a decade, with production ramping up with Napoleon Dynomite director Jared Hess at the helm alongside star Jason Momoa. With Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Emma Myers leading this pixelated adventure film, the Minecraft Movie was setting up its course to be a heavy-hitter for theatergoers, but it seems that this wasn’t exactly the case. A Minecraft Movie is being described by critics as mixed, with some calling it “a soulless video game adaptation” to “a stupidly hilarious adaptation of the sandbox video game.”

Seeing how the marketing has made its rounds with companies like McDonald’s, A Minecraft Movie looked to be a surefire hit for Warner Bros., which has been on a rocky road to the box office, following the lackluster sales for fellow WB release Mickey 17. Although the box office numbers will be relatively high given its audience, we could see a damper on the Minecraft Movie given recent reviews. The late rollout on reviews is also a concerning sign, given the film makes its way to audiences as early as tomorrow night. Social media reviews began to spread yesterday, with the full embargo for critic reviews lifting today.

The Minecraft Movie Gets Mixed Reviews From Critics

On X, critics have taken to the platform to express their frustration (and admiration) for A Minecraft Movie. At the moment, more reviews from major publications are coming out, with the consensus averaging a mixed score across the board. Flickreel Writer Nick Spade took to X to underscore the fact that the movie is fun but doesn’t live up to the Minecraft title, “#AMinecraftMovie is fun when it’s a Jared Hess movie, but loses steam when it becomes… well, A Minecraft Movie.”

Movie critic David Ehrlich of IndieWire detailed his distaste for the blockbuster film while also noting the movie does nail some of the comedic aspects by stating, “A Minecraft Movie: a deeply unimaginative block-buster about the joys of unrestrained creativity (and the evils of the profit motive, lol). still, it’s not NOT funny… my son and I have been laughing about a bit at the end for days.”

On a brighter note, some critics have praised A Minecraft Movie for its charming take on the sandbox game, with a few people saying that Jason Momoa and Jack Black are standouts in the adaptation. Chris Gallardo valued the film’s ambition and its respect for those who play Minecraft with its subtle references, in which he states, “Minecraft Movie is insanely bonkers and is 100% what you’d expect in this big-screen Minecraft movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it’s got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too.”

The consensus for A Minecraft Movie is mixed, which is typical when it comes to movies that are aimed towards certain audiences. As we can see, the film does a great job of showcasing the world of Minecraft, but is hindered by its underdeveloped script and lack of creative imagination.

