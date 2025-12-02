10 Essential 2025 Movies Streaming In December (& Where To Watch Them)

2025 has been a great year for cinema, with many incredible releases having arrived during the calendar year that have enthralled audiences around the world. Many of the best movies of 2025 have made a considerable splash at the box office and with audiences, with a number of standout titles that have dominated the conversation among film fans. Naturally, the year has seen releases in almost every conceivable genre, from massive blockbuster affairs to much smaller-scale stories all unfolding on the big screen. Now, as the year heads into its final month, many of the most important movies of 2025 are landing on streaming platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

December is often a month that sees many indulge their movie-going habits, and the bevy of releases hitting popular platforms will certainly please those planning to catch up on the year’s biggest movies. Many of the most talked-about and underrated movies of the year will find themselves hitting streaming platforms like Netflix in December 2025. Here are the year’s most essential movies that are streaming in December, and where you can watch them.

10) The Phoenician Scheme (Prime Video – Dec 5)

After Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme was released for purchase on Blu-ray and digital earlier in the year, it is now set to land on Amazon Prime Video in December. Featuring a staggering ensemble cast led by Benicio del Toro, The Phoenician Scheme also stars Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Bill Murray, and Willem Dafoe, to name just a few. It’s classic Wes Anderson fare, complete with quirky characters, quippy dialogue, and a darkly comedic story.

Having already been available to rent on Amazon Video and Apple TV, The Phoenician Scheme is set to hit Prime Video in December. The movie is scheduled to be available to Prime subscribers on December 5 in the US. This will afford fans a chance to experience Wes Anderson’s latest hit and appreciate the talents of both the filmmaker and perhaps his most impressive ensemble cast to date.

9) Influencers (Shudder – Dec 12)

Influencers stands out as one of the most overlooked exciting horror movies of 2025. A direct sequel to the 2022 movie Influencer, again written and directed by Kurtis David Harder, Influencers is one of the year’s most overlooked horror releases. After premiering at the Fantasia International Film Festival, Influencers landed impressive reviews that established it as one of the best-received horror movies of 2025.

Horror fans unable to attend Fantasia International Film Festival are likely to have been waiting ever since for the opportunity to catch the 2025 sequel. Influencers will soon be available to them, though, as it is set to hit horror-based streaming platform Shudder on December 12. That makes this month the perfect opportunity to revisit the 2022 original before catching one of the year’s most underrated horror movies.

8) F1 (Apple TV – Dec 12)

Marketed as F1 the Movie, Joseph Kosinski’s 2025 racing sports drama was one of the year’s biggest blockbuster affairs. The success of the director’s previous movie, Top Gun: Maverick, only led to greater anticipation for the high-octane racing movie. With a great cast led by Brad Pitt and featuring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies, F1 the Movie earned great reviews and a respectable box office return.

Though it was released in the US by Warner Bros., F1 was produced by Apple Studios and will therefore begin streaming on Apple TV. It is set to hit the platform on December 12 for streaming, though it is already available for purchase through Apple. This December is a perfect opportunity to experience or revisit one of the year’s most impressive blockbusters in the form of F1.

7) American Sweatshop (Hulu – Dec 18)

American Sweatshop was far from one of 2025’s most high-profile releases and has perhaps been considerably overlooked by many movie fans. Starring Lili Reinhart, it follows a social media content moderator who sees a video of a violent crime, setting out to solve it. The mystery thriller premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in March before its wider US release in September.

Though reactions to the movie were somewhat mixed, American Sweatshop is one of 2025’s hardest-hitting releases. The interesting insight into the modern age of digital labor, the movie is set to hit streaming platform Hulu on December 18. As American Sweatshop is one of the year’s most underrated movies, this December is a perfect chance to give it the attention it deserves.

6) A Minecraft Movie (Prime Video – Dec 22)

Long before its release, it was clear that A Minecraft Movie was likely to be a success, as the game on which it is based is one of the most-played video games in history. Not only did the Jack Black and Jason Momoa star vehicle perform well and smash expectations at the box office, but it swiftly became a veritable pop culture phenomenon, too. Hailed as one of the best video game movies ever made, A Minecraft Movie is undeniably one of the biggest releases of 2025.

Though it has already been made available to stream in the US on HBO Max, A Minecraft Movie is set to land on a new platform in December. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 22, allowing the already massive movie to reach an even wider audience. Considering the near-universal appeal of A Minecraft Movie, a late-December release on Prime Video will likely make it the perfect movie to watch with the family this holiday season.

5) Strange Harvest (Hulu – Dec 23)

Strange Harvest stands out as one of 2025’s most surprising success stories. It follows a pair of detectives tracking a serial killer known as Mr. Shiny, who has resurfaced after an almost 20-year absence, leaving cryptic clues at crime scenes to taunt police. A mockumentary horror, Strange Harvest earned considerably positive reviews, making it one of 2025’s most surprising hits.

After earning more success than many expected, Strange Harvest will soon grace home streaming platforms. It is set to land on Hulu on December 23 in the US. This will give horror fans a chance to experience one of 2025’s best new horror movies over the holiday period and into the new year.

4) The Life of Chuck (Hulu – Dec 26)

Though it may not be considered one of the best Stephen King movies, The Life of Chuck was always up against some pretty stiff competition. Mike Flanagan’s latest adaptation of the horror master’s work casts Tom Hiddleston as Charles “Chuck” Krantz, and follows his life in reverse order, beginning with his death, which also happens to coincide with the end of the universe. With an impressive supporting cast, The Life of Chuck was one of 2025’s most anticipated releases.

After earning mostly positive reviews, The Life of Chuck‘s limited theatrical release has now given way to it being scheduled for release on streaming platforms. This will give the movie’s fans a chance to revisit its story, or those who missed its theatrical release an opportunity to dive into the Hiddleston-led Stephen King adaptation. The Life of Chuck will be available to stream on Hulu in the US from December 26 onwards.

3) Sinners (Prime Video – Dec 26)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

2025 saw the release of Sinners, which was immediately hailed as one of the best vampire horror movies in living memory. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as two criminal twin brothers, it follows the pair’s return to their Mississippi hometown, only to be confronted by the presence of vampires after opening a local juke joint. As well as near-universal critical acclaim, Sinners made a respectable sum at the box office, marking it as one of the biggest successes of 2025 by essentially every measurable metric.

After becoming one of the year’s biggest cinematic phenomena, it would seem that very few movie fans missed out on Sinners during its theatrical run. However, those who did are likely to want to see it as soon as possible, and even many of those who saw it are eagerly awaiting its streaming release. Luckily, Sinners is set to release on Hulu on December 26 in the US, once again making it readily available to audiences.

2) The Naked Gun (Prime Video – Dec 29)

Though it might not be considered the best Naked Gun movie, the franchise’s 2025 revival was a major cinematic event. Led by Liam Neeson, the action spoof franchise proved it still has potential in modern cinema, with the film’s supporting cast featuring Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser also turning in great comedic performances. One of the year’s silliest and most talked-about movies, The Naked Gun was a resounding success.

Although The Naked Gun has already been available to stream on Paramount+, the movie is soon set to land on Amazon Prime Video. December 29 will mark its release on yet another streaming platform, affording a wide audience the chance to experience the reboot. As one of 2025’s funniest movies, it seems to be a perfect choice for viewing over the holiday period.

1) Together (Hulu – Dec 31)

Together was far from one of 2025’s highest-profile movies, but that’s not because it didn’t deserve to be. A supernatural body horror starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, Together follows a couple whose move to the countryside is marred by a mysterious force that causes terrifying changes to their bodies. By casting the married couple as the movie’s married protagonists, Together capitalises on their natural chemistry, which only serves to increase the effectiveness of its horror elements.

As well as being one of the best relationship horror movies of recent years, Together is one of 2025’s most underrated movies. Its scheduled release on Hulu on December 31 is a perfect chance for horror fans to revisit or discover the movie. With great performances by both Brie and Franco, Together is a perfect choice to stream as 2025 comes to a close.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!