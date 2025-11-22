Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Paramount+ in December 2025

The Paramount+ lineup is set to get a big shakeup and a lot of new additions after Thanksgiving. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of December, and there are quite a few popular titles on the horizon. Like most months, however, December will be pretty front-loaded, with almost all of the new Paramount+ additions arriving on December 1st.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There are a ton of great movies coming to Paramount+ next month, and that list surprisingly includes all four of the Tim Burton-era Batman movies. Batman and Batman Returns, directed by Burton and starring Michael Keaton, are both hitting the service on December 1st. They’ll be joined by the Joel Schumacher-directed Batman Forever and Batman and Robin. For movies that are almost always found on HBO Max, this feels like a big deal for Paramount+.
You can check out the full list of Paramount’s December streaming additions below!
December 1st
22 Jump Street
A Christmas Blessing
A Christmas Carol (1984)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Single Man
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Addams Family Values (1993)
American Hustle
American Renegades
American Sniper
Angel Falls Christmas
Annihilation
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman Returns (1992)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)
Boomerang
Braveheart
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chicago
Christmas Cupid
Christmas on Windmill Way
Coneheads
Disturbia
Django Unchained
Downsizing
Ella Enchanted
Ernest Saves Christmas
Extract
Failure to Launch
Fargo
Father of the Bride (1991)
Fences
Footloose (2011)
Forrest Gump
From Dusk Till Dawn
Get Him Back for Christmas
Gone Baby Gone
GoodFellas
Head of State
Hotel for Dogs
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hustle & Flow
I See You
Ida Red
Inglourious Basterds
Interstellar
Jungleland
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Monster Trucks
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Little Pony: The Movie
No Country for Old Men
Nobody’s Fool
Norbit
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Once Upon a Christmas Wish
Paddington
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Pulp Fiction
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rounders
Safe
Save the Last Dance
Scary Movie 2
Selma
Serendipity
Shaft (2000)
She’s the Man
Shutter Island
Smallfoot
Snatch
Something’s Gotta Give
Southside With You
Sunset Boulevard
Taxi Driver
The Addams Family (1991)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Aviator
The Doors
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Fighter
The Hateful Eight
The Hunt for Red October
The Island
The Italian Job (2003)
The Last Airbender
The Mexican
The Natural
The Ring (2002)
The Romantics
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Truman Show
The Untouchables
The Wolf of Wall Street
This Christmas
Tooth Fairy
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity
We Are Marshall
Guns Up streaming premiere
On the brink of leaving “The Family,” a mob henchman’s final job goes off the rails. With the clock ticking, the ex-cop has one night to get his unsuspecting family out of the city before he gets snuffed out. Starring Christina Ricci and Kevin James.
December 2nd
Band Aid
I, Daniel Blake
5-Star docuseries premiere
The eight-episode series captures the thrill of college football and the powerful real-time transformations of four freshman recruits as they begin Big Ten Conference football. The first four episodes of 5-Star will premiere on December 2, while the final four will be released on December 16.
December 3rd
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)
December 5th
Transformers: EarthSpark specials
The epic series conclusion in two new specials. The Malto family’s world is turned upside down when the Terrans, the first Earthborn Transformer robots, come to life. The Terrans forge an alliance between the human Maltos and the legendary Autobots, uniting them in a shared mission.
December 8th
Predators documentary premiere
The acclaimed, provocative film from EMMY® and Peabody Award-winning director David Osit, dives deep into an unnerving investigation of Dateline’s To Catch a Predator, pulling back the curtain on the show’s complicated legacy.
December 11th
Little Disasters limited series
A group of new mother friends are torn apart when one is accused of injuring her baby, fracturing their bond and nearly destroying their families.
December 12th
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere
In this Paramount+ original series, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.
December 13th
Family, Film and TV Awards
December 19th
DORA season 4 premiere
It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends on brand new, magical adventures in the rainforest!
December 23rd
The Kennedy Center Honors
December 28th
A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music
December 31st
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)