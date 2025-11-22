Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Paramount+ in December 2025

The Paramount+ lineup is set to get a big shakeup and a lot of new additions after Thanksgiving. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of December, and there are quite a few popular titles on the horizon. Like most months, however, December will be pretty front-loaded, with almost all of the new Paramount+ additions arriving on December 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a ton of great movies coming to Paramount+ next month, and that list surprisingly includes all four of the Tim Burton-era Batman movies. Batman and Batman Returns, directed by Burton and starring Michael Keaton, are both hitting the service on December 1st. They’ll be joined by the Joel Schumacher-directed Batman Forever and Batman and Robin. For movies that are almost always found on HBO Max, this feels like a big deal for Paramount+.

You can check out the full list of Paramount’s December streaming additions below!

December 1st

22 Jump Street

A Christmas Blessing

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Single Man

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Addams Family Values (1993)

American Hustle

American Renegades

American Sniper

Angel Falls Christmas

Annihilation

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

Boomerang

Braveheart

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas on Windmill Way

Coneheads

Disturbia

Django Unchained

Downsizing

Ella Enchanted

Ernest Saves Christmas

Extract

Failure to Launch

Fargo

Father of the Bride (1991)

Fences

Footloose (2011)

Forrest Gump

From Dusk Till Dawn

Get Him Back for Christmas

Gone Baby Gone

GoodFellas

Head of State

Hotel for Dogs

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hustle & Flow

I See You

Ida Red

Inglourious Basterds

Interstellar

Jungleland

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Monster Trucks

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Little Pony: The Movie

No Country for Old Men

Nobody’s Fool

Norbit

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Once Upon a Christmas Wish

Paddington

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Pulp Fiction

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rounders

Safe

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 2

Selma

Serendipity

Shaft (2000)

She’s the Man

Shutter Island

Smallfoot

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Southside With You

Sunset Boulevard

Taxi Driver

The Addams Family (1991)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Aviator

The Doors

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Fighter

The Hateful Eight

The Hunt for Red October

The Island

The Italian Job (2003)

The Last Airbender

The Mexican

The Natural

The Ring (2002)

The Romantics

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Truman Show

The Untouchables

The Wolf of Wall Street

This Christmas

Tooth Fairy

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity

We Are Marshall

Guns Up streaming premiere

On the brink of leaving “The Family,” a mob henchman’s final job goes off the rails. With the clock ticking, the ex-cop has one night to get his unsuspecting family out of the city before he gets snuffed out. Starring Christina Ricci and Kevin James.

December 2nd

Band Aid

I, Daniel Blake

5-Star docuseries premiere

The eight-episode series captures the thrill of college football and the powerful real-time transformations of four freshman recruits as they begin Big Ten Conference football. The first four episodes of 5-Star will premiere on December 2, while the final four will be released on December 16.

December 3rd

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)

December 5th

Transformers: EarthSpark specials

The epic series conclusion in two new specials. The Malto family’s world is turned upside down when the Terrans, the first Earthborn Transformer robots, come to life. The Terrans forge an alliance between the human Maltos and the legendary Autobots, uniting them in a shared mission.

December 8th

Predators documentary premiere

The acclaimed, provocative film from EMMY® and Peabody Award-winning director David Osit, dives deep into an unnerving investigation of Dateline’s To Catch a Predator, pulling back the curtain on the show’s complicated legacy.

December 11th

Little Disasters limited series

A group of new mother friends are torn apart when one is accused of injuring her baby, fracturing their bond and nearly destroying their families.

December 12th

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere

In this Paramount+ original series, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

December 13th

Family, Film and TV Awards

December 19th

DORA season 4 premiere

It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends on brand new, magical adventures in the rainforest!

December 23rd

The Kennedy Center Honors

December 28th

A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music

December 31st

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)